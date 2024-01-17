Majority of job seekers (74%) say flexible work arrangements, such as hybrid working, are essential

Better salaries (42%) and better work-life balance (33%) are the top reasons for seeking a job change, as 62% consider a job move in the new year

LinkedIn’s latest Jobs on the Rise list highlights the fastest-growing roles and offers valuable insights into how professionals can upskill

Dubai: According to new research from LinkedIn, the world’s largest professional network, professionals in the UAE and KSA prefer working in the region rather than relocating to Europe or the USA.

82% of surveyed professionals expressed this sentiment, with standard of living (46%), attractive lifestyle (35%), and opportunities for professional growth (31%) making the region a preferred destination for working professionals. This comes as no surprise as the UAE emerged as one of the most resilient international markets when it comes to hiring, with a 0.3% annual increase in hiring, up by 30% compared to pre-pandemic December 2019.

Professionals aim to reclaim their careers in the new year as a significant number of them (62%) are either actively looking for a new job, or plan to start looking for one soon. Better salaries (42%) and the need for a better work life balance (33%) are the top two reasons for professionals seeking a career move.

However, it is worth noting that 73% of professionals in the UAE and KSA are considering finding new homes due to rising rent prices, underscoring the correlation of affordable housing with retaining talent within the region.

Skills remain at the core of the future of work in UAE

There is a growing understanding of the importance of skills in the UAE labor market, with more professionals highlighting their skills instead of degrees when looking for a new job (83%).

Professionals are notably focused on upskilling, as 76% of them said that they would take on more stretch projects at work to diversify their skills, and spend more time than usual doing online courses to boost their career progression (72%).

Following the last few years of uncertainty in the workplace, 84% of UAE professionals are keen to future-proof their careers by focusing on skilling.

KSA professionals are confident about their careers in 2024

79% of KSA professionals state confidence about interviewing for a new role, and 78% feel confident about searching for a new job. This confidence stems from a significant number of them (77%) believing that their job prospects in 2024 are better than last year.

More KSA women are pursuing career moves in 2024 (61%) than men (57%), citing a desire for better pay (39%) and better work-life balance (34%) as opposed to men (30%). Women in KSA state satisfaction in their current job as the main reason for not wanting to look for a new one (57%), while men said that their main reason is good salary and benefits (52%).

Ali Matar, EMEA Growth Markets Leader and Head of LinkedIn MENA, says: “In 2024, we are seeing UAE and KSA professionals taking agency and moving to the driver's seat when it comes to their careers. This will give rise to a more competitive job market, so standing out from other candidates will be more important than ever. Fortunately, we do see an appetite amongst professionals in our region to upskill and invest in building their personal profiles on LinkedIn. Highlighting how one’s skills are relevant to the job they want and staying on top of industry trends will also improve chances of finding the right opportunity.”

LinkedIn has also unlocked free LinkedIn Learning Courses such as A Career Strategist's Guide to Getting a Job; Navigating Your Career Through Restructuring, Layoffs, and Furloughs and Recession-Proof Career Strategies to help professionals. These courses are available from 17 Jan 2024 until 1 July 2024.

Jobs on the Rise - the fastest-growing roles and trends defining the future of work

Today we also unveil our annual Jobs on the Rise lists in the UAE and in KSA, featuring the 15 fastest-growing jobs over the past five years and the trends defining the future of work.

Whether it’s the rise in finance and tech roles or new opportunities in healthcare, the rankings shed light on where the workforce is heading and the skills needed to get ahead. No matter what stage of your career you’re in, these lists can give you actionable insights to help you future-proof your career and prepare for the jobs of the future.

Appendix: LinkedIn’s Jobs On The Rise and Top Skills List in the UAE

Real Estate Consultant: Residential real estate, real property, investment properties Partnerships Specialist: Strategic partnerships, business development, digital marketing Mortgage Advisor: Mortgage lending, residential mortgages, banking Private Client Advisor: Retail banking, credit, financial advisory Growth Manager: Growth strategies, growth hacking, search engine optimization (SEO) BIM Architect: Navisworks, Revit, architectural drawings Sales Development Representative: Cold calling, lead generation, business-to-business (B2B) Banking Officer: Retail banking, investment banking, commercial banking Back End Developer: REST APIs, back-end web development, microservices Front End Developer: React.js, Redux.js, React Native Tax Associate: Tax advisory, value-added tax (VAT), corporate tax Financial Auditor: International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), auditing, financial audits 3D Artist: 3D modeling, Autodesk 3ds Max, texture mapping Chief Marketing Officer: Digital marketing, marketing strategy, social media marketing Product Designer: Wireframing, Interaction design, prototyping

LinkedIn’s Jobs On The Rise and Top Skills List in the KSA

Patient Care Technician: Patient safety, nursing, healthcare Information System Analyst: Systems analysis, information technology, business analysis BIM Coordinator: Navisworks, Revit, Synchro Health and Safety Manager: NEBOSH, health, safety and environment (HSE) management systems, incident investigation Human Resources Operations Specialist: HR policies, HR management, HR operations Environmental Specialist: Environmental impact assessment, environmental compliance, environmental management systems Partnerships Specialist: Strategic partnerships, partner relationship management, business development Project Management Specialist: Project management office (PMO), project planning, project coordination Legal Specialist: Legal writing, legal research, legal assistance Content Creator: Creative content creation, video editing, social media marketing Interface Specialist: User interface design, user experience design (UED), user experience (UX) Talent Acquisition Specialist: recruiting, sourcing, talent management Commercial Manager: Commercial management, contract negotiation, contract management Compliance Specialist: Regulatory compliance, anti-money laundering, compliance management Procurement Contract Specialist: Contract management, contract negotiation, procurement contracts

Methodology

The research was conducted by Censuswide, among a sample of 16288 White collar professionals in full time or part time employment (Excluding business owners and manual unskilled workers) across Saudi Arabia, the UAE, the UK, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, Sweden, India, Singapore, Australia, Japan, Indonesia, Brazil and the US. The data was collected between 24.11.2023 - 15.12.2023. Censuswide abides by and employs members of the Market Research Society and follows the MRS code of conduct which is based on the ESOMAR.

Additional data inquiries

Should you be interested in receiving additional data gathered as part of this research, please reach out to linkedin@kekstcnc.com and we’ll be happy to answer your questions regarding separate data cuts on UAE and KSA, including stats on sentiment across gender and generation.