Doha: KPMG in Qatar released the second edition of Asasiyat — KPMG Strategy Insight Series: Fueling Digital Success. As leaders in Artificial Intelligence Services according to the latest IDC MarketScape report, KPMG professionals have developed this edition to provide insights on the importance of a sound digital strategy in light of constantly evolving customer needs, market challenges and disruptions.

This edition of KPMG Asasiyat series aims to inform clients and business owners from different sectors on the latest digital strategy trends and how to employ these strategies efficiently to serve their businesses. The edition covers insights on evolution of digital technologies, and their impact on different industries, and how industries have refocused their priorities to redesign their strategies to generate value from digital transformation. Additionally, it highlights key triggers, core objectives and approach and methodology for formulating a digital strategy.

Venkatesh Krishnaswamy, Partner, and head of Advisory emphasized on the significant role that a well-crafted digital transformation strategy play, “In this era of innovation, strategy and technology must be etched into the DNA of businesses, to achieve resilience and growth.”

In the same context, Nizar Hneini, Partner and Head of Digital and Innovation commented: “As we shape digital strategies, integrating emerging technology ensures that we’re not just adapting to change, but actively shaping it.”

The extent of digital integration varies across different sectors. While some industries have embraced digitalization early on and exhibit advanced digital maturity, others possess untapped potential and are in the process of aligning with trends set by the pioneering sectors. The publication highlights trends in industry specific digital solutions for different industries including Energy and Natural resources, Constructions, Utilities, Education, Retail, Industrial, Real Estate, Financial Services and Healthcare. In this edition, KPMG sector experts, Anurag Gupta, Empowered Director (real estate and utilities), Adhishree Jakali, Associate Director (construction and industrial sector) and Ronald Dias, Manager (financial services) underscore the significance of tailoring the digital strategy to align with the distinctive requirements of each industry. Consequently, a meticulous assessment of industry-specific opportunities, threats, entry barriers, and related factors becomes imperative. It is vital for organizations to analyze these industry-specific elements to effectively identify digital disruptors and to carefully select technologies that facilitate the transformation of their business model and operating model.

