Rebates for resellers and distributors were also updated, and new compensations were introduced for Proof of Concept and Deployment services.

Kaspersky introduced two new specializations for partners that provide significant advantages when selling and deploying enterprise solutions: Enterprise specialization for Gold and Platinum partners and Enterprise+ for Platinum partners. These specializations allow partners to get additional rebates to drive sales of Expert products, to be eligible for prioritized presale support from Kaspersky, to run joint marketing activities for enterprise solutions, and other benefits. Partners offering advanced cybersecurity services to their customers, including the deployment of Kaspersky solutions, can get the Enterprise+ specialization. Partners with this specialization will be eligible to receive compensation for POC services and deployment, technical training vouchers and much more as benefits.

The program for distributors now includes two specializations. The Value Added Distributor (VAD) specialization allows partners to get rebates for sales of specific enterprise products, and Specialist specialization rewards distributors for deployment and POC services on behalf of the partner. Distributors with VAD specializations are focused on driving enterprise products sales to the market, and Specialist specialization is created for the distributors who are eager to deliver deployment and additional services to customers. For MSP distributors in Italy​, Iberia, France, ​North America, APAC and LATAM, Kaspersky introduced additional rebates for MSP sales.

Updated Kaspersky Rebates & Compensation Structure

Kaspersky LMP (License Management Portal) is becoming easier to operate and to search for customers there. MSP partners can purchase SKU Plus license, which allows them to get 24/7 immediate phone support from the Kaspersky team instead of the standard system of ticketing. Another update for MSPs includes a possibility for partners to buy Kaspersky Professional Services on behalf of the MSP, and Kaspersky will help with its expertise in deployment, implementation etc.

“The introduction of the new Enterprise specializations reflects the shift in our corporate strategy, as we have extended our secure-by-design solution offering to enterprise customers globally. We believe they create additional opportunities for our channel partners to leverage the global cybersecurity trends and to address the growing cybersecurity customer concerns. These changes can be a great opportunity to grow businesses both for our partners and us,” comments Kirill Astrakhan, Executive Vice President at Kaspersky.

To learn more about Kaspersky United and become a partner, please follow this link.

