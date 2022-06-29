Two-thirds (66%) saw growth in online sales and 42% are doing more business overseas.

Almost two thirds (64%) say the changing landscape has allowed them to source suppliers more competitively across borders.

With this heightened focus on international sales and global suppliers, half (53%) are now making and receiving more cross-border payments than they were prior to the pandemic.

Dubai, UAE – Data from Mastercard’s 2022 Borderless Payments Report has revealed two in five (44%) small and medium sized businesses (SMEs) in the UAE are earning more money than before the pandemic. Online business and international sales are key drivers, with two-thirds (66%) recording growth in online sales, while three-quarters (77%) are planning to do more business internationally going forward.

The research, which covered over 3,000 small businesses from around the world, highlighted that 77% of UAE SMEs had to make changes to their business model to survive the pandemic, whilst 64% believe it has changed how they will do business forever. The pandemic has accelerated digital transformation to tap into cross-border opportunities, with four in ten (42%) UAE SMEs now doing more business internationally.

Almost two thirds (64%) of respondents credit cross-border payments with enabling their business to grow, making it clear that cross-border payments will be a key focus for business growth in the UAE. More than half (53%) of UAE SMEs said they are now making and receiving more cross-border payments than they were prior to the pandemic. Nearly two-thirds (64%) say the pandemic has allowed them to source more competitive quotes from suppliers across borders and 42% say using international suppliers reduces risk.

Stephen Grainger, Executive Vice President, Mastercard said: “The unprecedented disruption introduced by the pandemic has seen many SMEs looking keenly towards prospects in new markets. With small businesses in the UAE and across the world growing their international customer and supplier networks at pace, especially online, it’s crucial that financial institutions have the right cross-border solutions in place to support them. Cross-border payment systems must become faster, cheaper and more secure. Through a single point of access, Mastercard Cross-Border Services allows businesses to send and receive money safely and with the certainty they crave.”

Through partnerships with financial institutions around the world, Mastercard is empowering every business to address these issues and improve cross-border payments for both businesses and individuals. Mastercard Cross-Border Services allow people and businesses to send and receive money securely, and with upfront visibility of timings and fees to provide people and businesses with more confidence and predictability.

The full Mastercard Borderless Payments Report 2022 is available at here.

