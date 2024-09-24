Dubai: KPMG Lower Gulf has unveiled a new report that provides analysis and insights into sustainable agriculture and food security. The report, titled ‘From Farm to Finance: Unlocking Investment in Nature-positive Agriculture,’ focuses on developments in the UAE and the wider GCC region, including identifying gaps and offering strategic recommendations to support and advance nature-positive agriculture.

In light of its extensive efforts in hydroponics and vertical farming, the report shows that the UAE’s risk from climate change which impact food systems, can be reversed with similar nature-positive agriculture.

The report also outlines how governments can accelerate the adoption of sustainable agricultural practices through robust long-term food security strategies, policies and regulations and provide targeted economic incentives, leading to improved business value.

During COP28 in the UAE, 134 countries signed the Emirates Declaration on Sustainable Agriculture, Resilient Food Systems and Climate Action, calling for a transformation in agricultural systems to address climate change and ensure food security. KPMG’s report found that one of the key barriers that needed to be overcome was for investors and agribusiness to unlock the capital needed to drive sustainable agricultural practices.

Fadi Al-Shihabi, Partner and Sustainability and Climate Change Services Leader at KPMG Lower Gulf said: “There is growing evidence that adopting sustainable agriculture practices can increase productivity, enhance resilience, and ultimately be good for business. Our report demonstrates that by making nature-positive practices economically viable, policymakers can generate widespread adoption and drive transition at scale.

“Amidst forecasts that the global sustainable food market could grow at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2023 to 2030, it will be critical for nations to adopt innovative and sustainable agricultural practices to enhance food security and resilience against climate change impacts.”

KPMG’s findings suggest that investment in sustainable practices could enhance food security and reduce dependency on food imports, which currently constitute 80% of the UAE's food consumption. Water-efficient farming techniques can reduce water usage by up to 30% while maintaining or improving crop yields.

Mark Napier, Vice President – Portfolio Growth Food & Hospitality, Dubai World Trade Centre, commented “Gulfood Green is the platform for the global F&B industry to address the pressing challenges of climate change and food security, making it the perfect forum for our Strategic Partner KPMG to launch this comprehensive white paper. As well as highlighting the challenges faced by the UAE and wider region as net agricultural importers, the white paper provides actionable recommendations to support the transition towards nature-positive agriculture, crucial for ensuring sustainable food production and enhancing food security in the region. This aligns perfectly with the themes we will be exploring at the Food for Future Summit, and we thank KPMG for their invaluable contribution to this week’s discussions.”

As consumers prioritise sustainability in their purchasing decisions and governments commit to embedding more sustainable food systems within their climate action strategies, the pressure on the agricultural sector to change its current practices is set to intensify further. KPMG’s report shows how nature-positive agriculture offers a strategic pathway to sustainable food systems, including practices that prioritise soil health and biodiversity enhancement through crop rotation, usage of cover crops, reduced tillage, and minimisation of synthetic inputs.

