Important takeaways from Q1 2024:

Total sales value of properties sold increased by 25% from Q1 2023 to Q1 2024 (secondary sales)

Off-plan performed well with 58% of total sales

Jumeirah Islands, Jumeirah Park and Sobha Hartland saw the biggest increases in average price per sq. ft from Q1 2023 to Q1 2024 for villa communities (36%)

Dubai, UAE: haus & haus Real Estate has just published its industry leading Dubai Market Reports for Q1, revealing a raft of important findings that will help guide those considering making a move in the months ahead.

Combining key insights from the company with notable trends observed on Property Monitor and backed by Dubai Land Department (DLD), there are 30 community reports spread across 27 areas – plus a separate off-plan report, showcasing this rising segment.

Thomas Poulson, Sales Director, haus & haus commented: “The haus & haus Q1 Dubai Market Reports 2024 offer truly invaluable insights for anyone considering entering the Dubai real estate market or already on their property journey. They help provide a comprehensive understanding of the current trends and dynamics, allowing our clients to make better informed decisions.”

General Q1 2024 highlights include:

Total sales value of properties sold increased by 25% from Q1 2023 to Q1 2024 (secondary sales)

Total sales volume of properties sold increased by 12% from Q1 2023 to Q1 2024 (secondary sales)

Total rental value of properties increased by 7% from Q1 2023 to Q1 2024 (new and renewal contracts)

Jumeirah Islands, Jumeirah Park and Sobha Hartland saw the biggest increases in average price per sq. ft from Q1 2023 to Q1 2024 for villa communitiesd (36%)

The Greens saw the biggest increase in average price per sq. ft from Q1 2023 to Q1 2024 for apartment communities (28%)

Off-Plan Q1 2024 highlights include:

Off-plan performed well with 58% of total sales

The average rental yield in Dubai sat at 7.3%, which includes older properties

Selected off-plan projects expected to yield up to 10% ROI, turning the heads of investors seeking rewarding passive incomes

Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC) continued to see the most transactions in line with the community’s expansive growth and investment potential, followed closely by Dubai Maritime City and Business Bay

About haus & haus Real Estate Group

haus & haus was founded in 2013 by UK friends and property experts James Perry, Luke Remington, and Simon Baker. With a purpose to unlock opportunities for clients on their Dubai real estate journey, haus & haus focuses on delivering outstanding service and support built on trust, accountability and a strong sense of community.

With over 10 years of experience in Dubai's property industry, the team has grown into a trusted and recommended real estate group of 300+ experts in Sales, Leasing, Holiday Rental, Property Management, Commercial, Property Investments, and more.

A regular recipient of top industry awards, the company is also featured in a BBC Three factual entertainment TV series Dubai Hustle which follows a group of its agents.

Note: The correct name format for the company is haus & haus (lower case letters and ‘&’).

Press Enquiries

If you should have any questions, interview, or image requests – or require Dubai/UAE property market insights – please contact:

Emma Procter

PR & Content Manager

haus & haus Real Estate

emma.p@hausandhaus.com

press@hausandhaus.com