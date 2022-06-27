JEDDAH – GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE: GDDY), the company that empowers everyday entrepreneurs, shared 6 tips on how to use social media to boost business activities.

Selina Bieber, GoDaddy Commercial Strategy Senior Director, International Markets, stated: “social media for businesses is not a trend but a new reality. Presence on social media can support business growth, open a new channel for customer engagement and widen your potential reach.”

GoDaddy is consistently publishing professional articles on their website https://ae.godaddy.com/blog/ to share knowledge to help start-ups and companies with various business trends and how to exploit them.

Here are the 6 noteworthy tips that will help you establish and develop your social media presence:

Plan and strategize:

Without a plan, you have no clear goal for what you’re trying to achieve and no way to measure your results. Therefore, you should take the time to create a social media plan. This ensures that all your social efforts support specific business goals and will help you to focus your activity.

In this regard, as an entrepreneur, you should follow the SMART Framework to set your goals effectively.

Create eye-catching content:

The images shared on social are seen by people all over the world. More than half of millennials and Gen Z internet users said their most recent fashion buys were based on images they had seen on social media, so you can think of it as visual merchandising.

Instagram, Pinterest and Snapchat are image-led, visual networks. Keep in mind that your imagery on these platforms affects your content greatly. If your content doesn’t look good, people probably won’t be interested.

For more tips on creating shareworthy visual content, GoDaddy has published an article on how you can create content.

Promote:

Make sure that when you promote your content – don’t over-do it.

Follow the 60/30/10 rule: Post 60% relevant; third-party industry information; 30% your own blogs to demonstrate your industry thought leadership; and 10% direct content offers. Any more than 10% might drive customers away as it can seem pushy.

Engage consistently:

On social media, you must engage consistently. The key to building meaningful relationships is to participate in the conversation. You can do so by reaching out to your community and responding to their comments. Only then can you be active in the agenda.

Pick a platform to start. It can be Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram or another from the growing list of choices. Analyze and consider each channel so you can target accordingly. Each has its own unique characteristics and audience, and therefore your approach will need to be somewhat different in terms of how you can best present yourself.

Drive people to your site:

Your social media accounts should act as a preview of the main event: your "website". Attract visitors to your site by providing thoughtful, quality content that speaks to your buyers' pain points and encourages them to click to your website to seek out your products or services.

Keep a close eye on performance:

Going through your key social media metrics can help you understand what is working and what isn’t. This will help you plan and develop a better strategy and content for your platforms, and make improvements.

There are lots of metrics you can analyze and use to track performance. Deciding which ones to focus on will depend in part on your goals and the platforms you’re using.

