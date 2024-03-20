JEDDAH– As Mother's Day approaches, GoDaddy, the largest services platform for entrepreneurs, is shining a spotlight on the remarkable resilience and achievements of women and mother entrepreneurs – mompreneurs, in the Kingdom. Through its commitment to providing essential tools and support, GoDaddy aims to empower mothers in business to succeed in the ever-evolving online landscape.

Recent data from GoDaddy's 2024 Global Entrepreneurship Survey reveals a surge in mompreneurs in Saudi Arabia, with 69% of entrepreneurs many of whom proudly carry the title of Mompreneurs, reporting that they have embraced the entrepreneurial journey, with a further overwhelming 98% attesting that "life is better after becoming an entrepreneur."

Selina Bieber, Vice President for International Markets at GoDaddy, expressed, "Mothers bring their own unique perspective and skill set to entrepreneurship. By focusing on harnessing digital tools, GoDaddy aims to equip mompreneurs with tools resources for their online journey.” She added, “While GoDaddy celebrates the resilience and accomplishments of mompreneurs, we want to help ensure they have the resources to flourish and empower them to grow their businesses successfully."

In addition, according to GoDaddy's 2024 Global Entrepreneurship Survey, 59% of respondents identified marketing their business online as one of the biggest obstacles during their early entrepreneurial journey, reflecting challenges faced by entrepreneurs in the Kingdom. Here are five tips to help you take your business online as a mompreneur:

Elevate Your Online Presence with a Domain Name: Invest in a distinctive and memorable domain name for your business. Utilize services like GoDaddy’s domain services to secure a personalized web address. Owning your digital space is important for brand recognition and business credibility.

Be the Face of Your Brand on Social Media: Take charge of your online presence by actively engaging with your audience on social media platforms. Share your journey, celebrate achievements, and showcase the human side of your business.

Build Your Website with User-Friendly Tools: Empower yourself by creating and managing your website using user-friendly tools. Explore platforms like GoDaddy’s website builder to easily design and update your site, showcasing your products and services, without the need for extensive technical knowledge.

Support and Collaborate with Fellow Mompreneurs: Foster a sense of community by connecting with and supporting other mompreneurs. Collaborate on projects, share insights, and cross-promote each other's businesses.

Professionalize Your Communication with Custom Email: Elevate your business communication by setting up a professional, custom email address through services like GoDaddy’s personalized email. A personalized email enhances your professional image and your brand's credibility.

Harness the Power of AI for Content Creation: Embrace the efficiency of AI-powered content creation using tools like GoDaddy's AI prompt library. Generate engaging and relevant content for your website, social media, and marketing materials by leveraging artificial intelligence tools to help streamline content creation processes.



On this Mother's Day, GoDaddy reaffirms its commitment to supporting women entrepreneurs, providing essential tools, expert guidance, and unwavering support to help them achieve their business milestones and turn their visions into reality.

