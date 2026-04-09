Dubai – Standard Chartered (“the Bank”) Wealth Solutions Chief Investment Office (CIO) latest Market View highlights a more complex and evolving macro backdrop, with geopolitical tensions in the Middle East continuing to influence market dynamics and investor positioning.

While escalation risks remain, particularly around energy supply and key trade routes such as the Strait of Hormuz, global growth has shown resilience, supported by steady activity in the US and improving momentum in parts of Asia.

The GCC entered this period from a position of strength, supported by large sovereign balance sheets in most cases. GCC sovereign wealth assets and foreign exchange reserves provide a substantial buffer against both domestic and external shocks, helping underpin longer-term macroeconomic stability.

At the same time, inflation pressures, particularly in Europe, remain elevated, driven in part by higher energy prices. This has contributed to a repricing of interest rate expectations globally, with central banks expected to remain cautious as they balance growth and inflation risks.

"Periods such as these reinforce the importance of diversification, focusing on quality assets, and maintain a long-term perspective. Investors who remain disciplined and well-positioned are better placed to navigate volatility and capture opportunities as they emerge," said Ayesha Abbas, Managing Director and Head of Affluent and Wealth Solutions, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and UAE at Standard Chartered.

Against this backdrop Standard Chartered continues to favour a disciplined and diversified investment approach. The Bank highlights five key considerations for global market investors:

Add to diversified portfolios: Market volatility presents opportunities to build exposure to globally diversified portfolios, as the impact of recent developments remains uneven across regions and asset classes.

Market volatility presents opportunities to build exposure to globally diversified portfolios, as the impact of recent developments remains uneven across regions and asset classes. Position for inflation risks : Investors may consider inflation hedges, including US inflation-protected bonds and gold, in case disruption to energy prices persists longer than expected.

: Investors may consider inflation hedges, including US inflation-protected bonds and gold, in case disruption to energy prices persists longer than expected. Lock in attractive yields: Elevated yields in high-quality bonds offer opportunities to secure income and enhance portfolio resilience.

Elevated yields in high-quality bonds offer opportunities to secure income and enhance portfolio resilience. Look to Asia for opportunities: In a scenario of stabilisation, Asian equities – particularly in India and China – could present attractive rebound potential.

In a scenario of stabilisation, Asian equities – particularly in India and China – could present attractive rebound potential. Prepare for US dollar weakness over the longer term: Structural factors continue to point towards a gradual weakening of the US dollar over time.

The Bank also notes that periods of elevated market volatility have historically been followed by strong recoveries, reinforcing the importance of staying invested.

For further information please contact:

Wasim Benkhadra

Head of Corporate Affairs, Brand and Marketing (CABM).

Head of Communications for the UAE, Middle East, and Pakistan

Standard Chartered

wasim.benkhadra@sc.com

Standard Chartered

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