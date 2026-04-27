Dubai, United Arab Emirates - The Project Management Institute (PMI) has released its latest report, "The Construction Project Management Talent Gap", shedding light on a significant workforce shortage threatening the MENA region's ability to deliver critical infrastructure projects by 2035. According to the report, the region is projected to require up to 330,794 construction project management professionals under a high-growth scenario by 2035, marking a 32% increase in projected demand compared to 2025 levels. However, the talent gap could leave MENA with a shortfall of 111,737 professionals, potentially stalling ambitious regional projects unless decisive actions are taken to address recruitment, development, and retention challenges.

As MENA countries continue to make transformative investments in infrastructure, energy transition, and sustainable urban development, including UAE's smart cities, KSA's Vision 2030, and Egypt's mega-projects, bridging this talent gap will be vital to maintaining momentum and delivering projects on time and budget.

MENA's Growing Demand for Skilled Professionals

PMI's research highlights the urgent need for construction project talent to meet the region's ambitious goals. Under a high-growth scenario, demand across MENA will increase by nearly 97,359 professionals by 2035, with additional attrition caused by retirements widening the gap further. A low-growth scenario still leaves the region short by over 88,561 professionals, emphasizing the importance of proactive strategies to overcome barriers.

Key challenges identified in the report include:

Perception Issues: Construction careers are often viewed as demanding and physically challenging, discouraging young talent from entering the industry. This perception issue needs urgent reframing to portray the innovation, dynamism, and rewarding opportunities in construction.

Gender Inclusion Gap: The sector has one of the lowest shares of women in the workforce globally, at only 24%, according to World Economic Forum data cited in the report. Fostering gender diversity can open up a considerable talent pool while promoting inclusive environments to attract and retain women professionals.

Training Limitations: The lack of structured career pathways, professional development opportunities, and access to certifications prevents entry-level and mid-career professionals from contributing fully to the workforce.

Lag in Technology Adoption: Emerging tools like Artificial Intelligence (AI), Building Information Modeling (BIM), and Digital Twins have massive potential to enhance workforce productivity, but construction organizations across MENA continue to lag in embracing digitalization compared to other industries.

Actionable Solutions to Close the Gap

PMI urges industry stakeholders in the MENA region to adopt forward-looking strategies to address the widening workforce gap. Investing in digital transformation tools, especially Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Building Information Modeling (BIM), are highlighted as critical enablers of productivity and retention while attracting younger generations who are already comfortable with technology. Structured career pathways, mentorship programs, and incentives for professional certifications are equally critical to developing and retaining talent. When employees see clear paths to progression and gain access to training opportunities, organizations foster stronger engagement and build a resilient workforce prepared for future challenges.

Promoting diversity and sustainability must also be central to workforce strategies. Breaking down barriers for women and other underrepresented groups in construction expands the talent pool while improving workplace culture and inclusivity. Additionally the report highlights rising demand for professionals with expertise in carbon management, impact assessment, and ESG-aligned (Environmental, Social, and Governance) practices. Strong communication and collaboration across project teams remain critical to minimizing delays and inefficiencies, ensuring smooth workflows and improved outcomes for the region's ambitious infrastructure projects.

"The MENA construction sector is at a crossroads. Its ambitions, from revolutionary mega-projects to sustainable infrastructure, depend on bridging the growing talent gap effectively. Through proactive investments in recruitment, skills development, and inclusion, the region can transform this challenge into an opportunity to build a future-ready workforce," said Hanny Alshazly, Managing Director for Middle East and North Africa (MENA) at PMI. He adds, "At PMI, we are committed to empowering organizations with the tools and resources to close this gap, adopt agile approaches, and forge resilient paths to sustainable growth."

The full report, which includes global insights and regional breakdowns, is now available for download at https://www.pmi.org/learning/thought-leadership/construction-project-management-talent-gap. PMI invites business leaders, policymakers, and industry stakeholders to explore the report's findings and discover how PMI certifications and training programs can help address workforce challenges across the MENA construction landscape.

About PMI

PMI is the leading authority in project management, dedicated to guiding the way to project success. Since 1969, PMI has shone a light on the power of project management and the people behind the projects. With a global community, gold-standard professional certifications, and career-long learning opportunities, PMI empowers current and aspiring project professionals, as well as organizations, with knowledge and resources to lead effectively and create an impact in the communities they serve.

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Media Contact

Celine Nehme

Regional Communications Lead — MENA