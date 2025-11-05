55% of frontline employees receive clear AI guidance from leadership, more than double the global average (25%).

64% of companies are redesigning end-to-end workflows and processes to reimagine functions, positioning the region as a leader in AI-driven business reshaping.

52% of respondents understand AI agents (vs. 33% globally), and 91% believe they are key to future success.

Dubai, UAE – As AI becomes more mainstream, optimism and confidence in the GCC are notably higher than global averages, according to Boston Consulting Group's (BCG) latest "From Pilots to Progress: AI at Work in the GCC" study. The survey reveals that in 2025, the region ranked 2nd globally in AI adoption, supported by strong leadership and effective digital transformation.

The survey highlights that 58% of GCC respondents expressed optimism (up 9 percentage points from 2024) and 45% reported confidence. These figures surpass global averages, indicating a strong regional embrace of AI.

The study, in collaboration with BCG X, BCG's tech build and design division, included respondents from Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE, ranging from executive suite leaders to frontline employees. It highlights the region’s rapid advancement in AI adoption, in line with national strategies aimed at digital transformation and economic diversification.

Dr. Lars Littig, Managing Director and Partner at BCG, said: "The GCC is emerging as a global leader in AI deployment, with high frontline adoption and leadership support nearly twice the global average. For companies and public sector entities alike, this signals a clear mandate: strategic investment in AI, paired with strong leadership and training, offers a blueprint for enterprise-wide transformation."

The GCC showed a strong adoption in regular AI usage, with 78% of frontline employees using GenAI frequently, 27 percentage points above the global average. Among managers and leaders, usage is even higher, reaching 90% and 92% respectively, compared to global averages of 78% and 88%. This widespread adoption reflects a strong regional commitment to integrating AI into daily workflows.

About 45% of respondents in the GCC found their AI training satisfactory (versus 36% globally), and 54% of frontline employees received clear guidance from leadership (compared to 25% globally). However, this also correlates with a higher risk of "shadow AI" use, with 63% expressing they would use AI tools even if not authorized by the company, compared to 54% globally.

AI is also delivering tangible productivity benefits. Over half (53%) of the report’s respondents save more than an hour daily through AI, with time reallocated to a variety of tasks. These include performing more tasks (58%), working on strategic initiatives (38%), finishing work earlier and with better quality (58%), and pursuing professional development (38%). Others use the time to experiment with GenAI (43%), connect with coworkers (43%), or engage in non-work activities (33%). However, only half receive guidance on how to best use this saved time, which may limit the full impact.

The real transformation lies ahead with two critical developments: agentic AI systems that can operate autonomously to complete complex workflows and make decisions, and the emerging opportunity to invent entirely new business solutions with AI that go beyond efficiency gains to create novel value propositions and revenue models.

"AI is undoubtedly already a powerful driver of performance, which will only get more embedded in organizations, enhancing workflows and how teams operate and collaborate. Indeed, in the GCC, over half of employees are saving more than an hour daily and re-investing that time into strategic initiatives, innovation, and employee well-being. For business leaders, this makes a powerful case for scaling AI not just for efficiency, but for unlocking sustainable growth and talent potential," added Rami Mourtada, Partner and Director at BCG.

As the GCC continues to lead in GenAI adoption and confidence, the BCG study underscores how strong leadership, effective training, and high awareness are driving productivity and innovation, while also flagging risks like unauthorized AI use. It offers valuable insights for policymakers and business leaders to shape responsible, future-ready AI strategies by benchmarking against global data.

