Metaverse, super apps and Web3 are among the core technologies enabling evolved immersive experiences.

Cloud sustainability and data observability are helping technologists deliver on emerging business demands.

Autonomic systems and causal AI are supporting accelerated AI model creation and deployment.

DUBAI, UAE — The 25 emerging technologies to watch on the Gartner, Inc. Hype Cycle for Emerging Technologies, 2022 are enabling the evolution and expansion of immersive experiences, accelerating artificial intelligence (AI) automation and optimising technologist delivery.

“Emerging technologies offer transformational potential for businesses, but CIOs and technology innovation leaders are challenged to scale digital capabilities while improving sustainability in the face of expanding resource constraints,” said Melissa Davis, VP analyst at Gartner. “It is essential that organisations cut through the noise surrounding emerging technologies to accelerate change by leveraging innovations that drive competitive differentiation and efficiency.”

The Hype Cycle for Emerging Technologies is unique among Gartner Hype Cycles because it identifies key insights from more than 2,000 technologies and applied frameworks that Gartner profiles each year into a succinct set of “must-know” emerging technologies and trends. These technologies and trends have potential to deliver a high degree of competitive advantage over the next two to 10 years (see Figure 1).

Figure 1. Hype Cycle for Emerging Technologies, 2022

Source: Gartner (August 2022)

“All technologies on this Hype Cycle are at an early stage, but some are nascent and great uncertainty exists about how they will evolve. Such technologies present greater risks for deployment, but potentially greater benefits for early adopters who can assess and exploit them in line with their organisation’s ability to handle unproven technologies,” said Gary Olliffe, distinguished VP analyst at Gartner.

Three Themes of Emerging Technology Trends

Evolving and Expanding Immersive Experiences: The future of digital experience is immersive. A collection of emerging technologies supports such experiences through dynamic virtual representations, environments and ecosystems of customers and people, as well as new modes of user engagement. With these technologies, individuals can control their own identities and data and experience virtual ecosystems that can be integrated with digital currencies. These technologies help reach customers in new ways to strengthen or open new revenue streams.

The technologies to watch that deliver evolving and expanding immersive experiences are metaverse, non-fungible tokens (NFTs), super apps and Web3, decentralised identity, digital humans, digital twin of the customer and internal talent marketplaces.

Accelerated AI Automation: AI adoption is expanding as an integral part of products, services and solutions. This is accelerating the creation of specialised AI models that can be applied to automate model development, training and deployment. AI automation refocuses the role of humans in AI development, resulting in more accurate predictions and decisions and faster time to expected benefits.

The technologies that are supporting accelerated AI automation are autonomic systems, causal AI, foundation models, generative design AI and machine learning code generation.

Optimised Technologist Delivery: Successful digital businesses are built, not bought. A set of emerging technologies focuses on the product, service and solution builder communities, such as fusion teams, and the platforms they use. These technologies provide feedback and insight that optimise and accelerate product, service and solution delivery and increase sustainability of business operations.

The critical technologies that are optimising technologist delivery are augmented FinOps, cloud data ecosystems, cloud sustainability, computational storage, cybersecurity mesh architecture, data observability, dynamic risk governance, industry cloud platforms, minimum viable architecture, observability driven development, OpenTelemetry and platform engineering.

Gartner clients can read more in “Hype Cycle for Emerging Technologies, 2022.”

Additional analysis on emerging technologies will be presented during Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo 2022, the world's most important conferences for CIOs and other IT executives. In a world that is changing faster than ever, CIOs and IT executives will learn how to meet the moment to provide the vision and results needed to lift their organisations to the next level. Follow news and updates from the conferences on Twitter using #GartnerSYM.

Upcoming dates and locations for Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo include:

October 17-20 | Orlando, FL

September 12-14 | Gold Coast, Australia

October 31-November 2 | Tokyo, Japan

November 7-10 | Barcelona, Spain

November 14-16 | India

-Ends-

About Gartner for Information Technology Executives

Gartner for Information Technology Executives provides actionable, objective insight to CIOs and IT leaders to help them drive their organisations through digital transformation and lead business growth. Additional information is available at www.gartner.com/en/information-technology.

Follow news and updates from Gartner for IT Executives on Twitter and LinkedIn. Visit the IT Newsroom for more information and insights.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE: IT) delivers actionable, objective insight to executives and their teams. Our expert guidance and tools enable faster, smarter decisions and stronger performance on an organisation’s mission critical priorities. To learn more, visit gartner.com.

CONTACTS:

Anisha Pamnani

Wallis

anisha.pamnani@wallispr.com