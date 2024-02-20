Similar to the Dubai Expo, the Expo scheduled for Riyadh in 2030 is anticipated to have significant economic effects and create various opportunities for investors and businesses alike. The Expo's impact extends beyond the event itself, influencing the host country's economy for years before and after its occurrence. As witnessed in previous Expos held in cities like Milan, Shanghai, and Dubai, real estate prices tend to surge in anticipation of and following the event, driven by increased demand from visitors, investors, and expatriates.

Moreover, both the UAE and Saudi Arabia have implemented measures to attract foreign investment and talent, such as relaxing visa regulations and introducing residency programs akin to Dubai's Golden Visa. These initiatives aim to bolster economic growth, stimulate the real estate market, and foster innovation and entrepreneurship within the host countries.

In preparation for the Riyadh Expo, significant infrastructure development is underway, generating employment opportunities and enhancing connectivity across the city. The Expo is expected to serve as a catalyst for sustainable growth and development, leaving a positive legacy long after its conclusion.

Furthermore, the influx of inbound tourists and business travelers during the Expo will drive demand for various services, including hospitality, transportation, and entertainment, thereby stimulating economic activity and job creation across multiple sectors.

Given the potential economic benefits and growth prospects associated with the Riyadh Expo, investors are showing keen interest in the city's real estate market, anticipating a surge in prices similar to what was observed in Dubai. As demand outpaces supply, prices are likely to rise, presenting lucrative investment opportunities for those looking to capitalize on the Expo's impact.

In summary, the Riyadh Expo holds promise as a transformative event that will not only showcase human innovation and culture but also drive economic growth, attract investment, and leave a lasting legacy for Saudi Arabia and the wider region.

-Ends-

About NEXT LEVEL GLOBAL INVESTMENT

Next Level Global Investment is a rapidly growing international real estate advisory, wealth management and investment banking firm headquartered in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. With a team of over 85 dedicated realtors and offices in Tokyo, Ras Al Khaimah, Singapore, and Florida, we are committed to enable international real estate purchasers to make informed investment choices by utilizing our comprehensive knowledge of macro-market trends and deep insight into micro- market intricacies.

Driven by our principles of "Diligence, Virtue, Prominence, and Excellence," we are committed to delivering expert, thorough, resilient, and varied all-in-one investment management services for our clientele. Our foremost dedication is to assist clients in cultivating the stability of their assets over the extended term. Most importantly, Next Level Global Investment is set up to serve a small segment of investors – those with capital, ambition and investment intelligence who seek to grow their wealth through global property investment.