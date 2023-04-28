Dubai's real estate market is booming, and Chinese investors have a unique opportunity to capitalize on the city's emerging market. As of 2022, about 6,000 Chinese businesses operate in the UAE, and this number is growing in 2023. With the Dubai government's efforts to create a favorable environment for foreign investors, such as tax exemptions and streamlined processes, the city has become even more attractive to investors looking to expand their portfolios.

Dubai's world-class infrastructure, including transportation, communication, and entertainment facilities, has contributed to its appeal. The city boasts some of the world's most iconic landmarks, including the Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest building, and the Palm Jumeirah, the world's largest man-made island.

According to a report by PwC, over half of the Chinese companies surveyed had their headquarters located in the Middle East, with a significant percentage of 82% being based in the UAE. This indicates a growing trend of Chinese businesses establishing their presence in the region, with the UAE being a preferred destination for their operations.

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, owning property has become even more critical for investors, with many looking to diversify their portfolios and secure their financial future. Dubai's real estate market has proven to be resilient during the pandemic, with prices remaining stable and demand continuing to grow. In fact, among the investors who intend to enter or expand their presence in the Middle Eastern market, 74% plan to invest in the UAE in the next 3-5 years, making it the top destination for their investments.

For Chinese investors looking to take advantage of Dubai's booming real estate market, it is crucial to work with reputable developers who have a deep understanding of the market. Investors should also do their due diligence and research the market before making any investments.

Realiste, a proptech company based in Dubai that develops AI-driven products for real estate investments, uses cutting-edge technology to provide investors with valuable insights and data-driven solutions for making smarter investment decisions.

Alex Galtsev, CEO of Realiste, stated, "We are delighted to work with clients from China and provide them with the best property investment solutions. We are anticipating a 46% growth in the number of transactions on the Dubai real estate market in 2023, and we expect a significant portion of this growth to come from Chinese investors”.

Realiste's AI-powered “Index” application lets users access comprehensive information on the top locations in a city of their interest, including average prices for both units and square footage, rent rates, number of properties available on the market, average exposure times for listings, and more. The “My Portfolio” application allows investors to monitor their assets' performance in real-time and stay up-to-date on the current state of the real estate market.

In Q2 2023 Dubai's real estate market is expected to continue growing, with particular areas expected to experience a growth rate of 10-13%, according to forecasts by Realiste. With the right knowledge and support, Chinese investors can capitalize on Dubai's world-class infrastructure, favorable business environment, and resilient real estate market.

