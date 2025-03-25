Dubai, UAE: As the Dubai property market boom continues, Palm Jebel Ali is emerging as one of the most exciting real estate opportunities in the world, offering global investors a chance to secure prime waterfront assets at early-stage prices.

A market report from fäm Properties today says the iconic Palm Jebel Ali development, making a spectacular comeback after being revived two years ago, is poised to replicate the success of its predecessor, Palm Jumeirah.

In fact, it showcases Palm Jebel Ali as a more affordable and expansive alternative to its neighbour along the coast, with a combination of cheaper villa entry prices, bigger plots, and lower prices per square foot for homes and land, creating unavoidable investor appeal.

“With the final phase of ultra-luxury villas about to be introduced, this is the last opportunity to acquire six and seven-bedroom waterfront residences directly from the developer,” said Firas Al Msaddi, CEO of fäm Properties.

“Once this phase is complete, these villas will be available only on the secondary market, where resale demand is expected to drive prices significantly higher.

“Over the coming weeks, major announcements will further drive investor interest and demand, with an influx of global high-net-worth buyers intensifying competition.”

The early investors who recognized Palm Jumeirah’s potential saw exponential returns, and Palm Jebel Ali now presents a similar opportunity, with a number of major competitive advantages:

Palm Jebel Ali villa plots are often double the size of those on Palm Jumeirah - 21,000 sqft. vs 10,500 sqft - giving buyers more space and exclusivity.

Average price per square foot for built villas around AED 3,000 compared to AED 9,000 on Palm Jumeirah.

Prime waterfront plots on Palm Jebel Ali averaging AED 2,500 per sqft, compared to Palm Jumeirah’s AED 8,000 per sqft.

Entry prices approximately 50% lower than Palm Jumeirah for comparable ultra-luxury villas.

Palm Jebel Ali offers buyers 3 to 4-year payment plans - a key advantage over Palm Jumeirah where only resale transactions are available with full upfront payment.

“In prime markets like Dubai, waterfront homes often command 30% to 50% premiums over similar inland homes,” said Al Msaddi. “This is simply because demand far outstrips the limited supply. In the past three years alone, Palm Jumeirah has seen villa values surge over 50%.

“For investors, this establishes a clear principle; waterfront real estate isn’t just about scenic views and exclusivity; it’s about superior long-term returns, which is the obvious attraction of Palm Jebel Ali.”

Palm Jebel Ali is more than twice the size of Palm Jumeirah, with a total land area of 147 million square feet and a coastline stretching 110 km, compared with its neighbour’s 61 million square feet and 78 km shoreline.

Palm Jumeirah is now home to around 25,000 people, luxury residences and waterfront villas and apartments, retail destinations, leisure attractions and marinas.

With around 6,500 HNWIs moving to Dubai each year for its safety, zero income tax, and high property returns, Palm Jebel Ali is set to be the next big name in luxury real estate.

