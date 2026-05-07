Key Highlights

Dubai recorded AED 37.38 billion in residential sales across 13,062 transactions in April 2026

Off-plan transactions accounted for 76.48% of total market volume and AED 28.55 billion in transaction value

Commercial market activity reached AED 10.35 billion across 963 transactions during the month

Dubai: Dubai’s residential real estate market maintained stable activity levels in April 2026, recording AED 37.38 billion in total transaction value across 13,062 transactions, reinforcing sustained market depth across both off-plan and secondary segments despite a more measured global investment environment.

Month-on-month performance remained resilient, with transaction volumes increasing by 1.59% compared to March 2026, while transaction values recorded a 0.46% increase over the same period.

Farooq Syed, CEO of Springfield Properties, said: “Dubai’s market performance through April once again reinforced the strength of the city’s long-term fundamentals. Despite broader geopolitical uncertainty, liquidity remained healthy, transaction activity held steady, and investor participation across key residential corridors continued to reflect confidence in Dubai’s long-term growth trajectory.”

Off-plan activity remained the primary driver of market performance during the month, accounting for 76.48% of total residential sales volume and 76.39% of transaction value. The segment recorded 9,990 transactions worth AED 28.55 billion, supported by demand for newly launched communities, phased payment structures, and infrastructure-led residential development.

The secondary market recorded 3,072 transactions valued at AED 8.83 billion, with activity concentrated across established residential communities supported by end-user demand and long-term ownership confidence.

Syed added: “The market is increasingly being shaped by buyers taking a longer-term view of Dubai’s evolution. Decisions today are being driven less by short-term market sentiment and more by infrastructure quality, community planning, connectivity, and confidence in the city’s long-term direction”.

Residential activity during April remained concentrated across several of Dubai’s key master-planned communities. Dubai South recorded the highest transaction volume during the month with 1,140 transactions, followed by Jumeirah Village Circle with 797 transactions and Dubai Islands with 693 transactions. DAMAC Lagoons and Dubai Creek Harbour also maintained healthy activity levels, reinforcing demand for lifestyle-oriented and infrastructure-connected developments.

Residential pricing across major segments remained broadly firm during the month. Off-plan apartments averaged AED 2,111 per square foot, while off-plan villas reached AED 2,293 per square foot. Within the ready market, secondary villas maintained premium positioning at AED 2,406 per square foot, reflecting sustained demand for completed family-oriented communities.

The residential sales mix in April also reflected broad-based participation across multiple price segments. Properties priced between AED 1 million and AED 3 million represented 53.62% of transactions with recorded sale values during the month, while higher-value segments above AED 5 million maintained stable levels of activity.

Beyond the residential sector, Dubai’s commercial market also recorded healthy transaction activity during the month, reaching AED 10.35 billion across 963 transactions. Office transactions alone accounted for AED 3.34 billion across 428 deals, reinforcing occupier and investor demand across established business districts and mixed-use commercial corridors.

The report also noted that recent updates to Dubai’s property-linked residency requirements are expected to support broader market participation over the medium term, particularly across affordable and mid-market residential segments.

Syed concluded: “Dubai continues to strengthen its position as a global destination for capital, business, and long-term residency. What differentiates the market today is not only resilience, but the consistency of the city’s long-term vision, infrastructure investment, regulatory clarity, and ability to sustain confidence through changing global conditions. As market conditions continue to stabilise, we expect activity levels to remain supported by population growth, strategic development, and sustained international demand across both residential and commercial sectors”.

You can access the full report HERE.