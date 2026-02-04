Transaction values increased by 43.9% year on year, while transaction volumes rose by 19.1% compared with January 2025.

Off-plan properties accounted for 71.27% of total residential transactions, valued at AED 39.33 billion.

Total market activity reached approximately AED 72 billion in January 2026, comprising AED 55.18 billion in residential transactions and AED 17.06 billion in commercial sales.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Dubai’s residential property market recorded AED 55.18 billion in transactions across 15,756 sales in January 2026, reflecting a 43.9% year-on-year increase in transaction value and a 19.1% rise in transaction volumes, according to Springfield Properties’ January 2026 Dubai Real Estate Market Report.

The January performance provides a strong baseline for the year, supported by sustained buyer participation across both off-plan and ready residential segments. Activity remained underpinned by population growth, infrastructure delivery, and continued demand from end-users and long-term investors seeking well-located, appropriately priced homes.

Off-plan properties accounted for 71.27% of total residential activity during the month, with 11,229 transactions valued at AED 39.33 billion. The secondary market contributed 4,527 transactions worth AED 15.86 billion, supported by end-user demand in established communities and selective investor interest in completed assets offering immediate occupancy or rental income.

Farooq Syed, CEO of Springfield Properties, said: “The January figures point to a market that continues to operate with depth and liquidity. When transaction volumes and values rise together, it reflects sustained demand rather than price-driven activity. What we are seeing at the start of 2026 is disciplined buyer behaviour, with a clear focus on location quality, pricing alignment, and long-term suitability”.

Transaction activity during the month was concentrated in high-volume residential communities including DAMAC Islands 2, Jumeirah Village Circle, and Dubai South. Established master-planned developments such as Dubai Hills Estate, Dubai Creek Harbour, and Dubai Islands continued to attract steady end-user interest, supported by mature infrastructure and long-term liveability.

Residential prices remained stable in January, with the average sale price reaching AED 1,924 per square foot, compared with AED 1,685 per square foot in January 2025. On a month-on-month basis, prices softened marginally by 0.26%, reflecting a period of price stabilisation following sustained gains.

Buyer activity remained concentrated in the mid-market segment, with properties priced between AED 1 million and AED 3 million accounting for 49.09% of total transactions. Homes priced below AED 1 million represented 22.91% of activity, while properties above AED 10 million accounted for 6.39%, highlighting continued demand for prime and ultra-prime residential assets.

“As we move further into 2026, the data points to a market that has matured. Buyers are selective, developers are more measured, and pricing is increasingly aligned with real demand. That combination is what underpins long-term stability”. Added Farooq.

Dubai’s residential real estate market enters 2026 with solid fundamentals in place, supported by population growth, a diversified buyer base, and continued demand across both new developments and established communities.

About Springfield Properties

Established in 2008, Springfield Properties has become one of the UAE’s most trusted and influential real estate brokerages. Guided by the vision of its CEO Farooq Syed, the company combines innovation, transparency, and data-driven insight to redefine client experience in one of the world’s most dynamic property markets.

Today, Springfield Properties is home to 150+ realtors and marketing professionals, serving more than 1,000 clients annually across luxury, residential, and commercial sectors. The firm’s mission is rooted in helping value-driven investors, individuals, and families achieve financial success through tailored, ethical, and research-led real estate solutions.

In 2025, Springfield Properties delivered record-breaking performance, achieving property transactions touching almost AED 3 billion, while being recognised with multiple industry honours and Top Sales Agent awards.

Springfield’s strength lies particularly in its off-plan expertise, which accounts for 70% of total sales, with the remaining 30% from the secondary market. Its specialised team of advisors provides clients with comprehensive analysis on project potential, payment plans, and ROI forecasts — transforming complex investment decisions into strategic opportunities.

Technology remains a cornerstone of Springfield’s growth. The firm has brokered a significant share of its real estate transactions through social media, driven by Farooq Syed’s educational content and digital-first strategy. His YouTube channel — now the largest real estate platform in Dubai — provides transparent market insights, investment analysis, and property showcases, fostering trust among investors worldwide. The company aims to further increase its digital sales by 50% by 2026.



