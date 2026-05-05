Dubai — Dubai’s off-plan office sales reached AED 3 billion in April, the highest monthly value on record, according to an analysis by property data platform Al Masdar Al Aqaari, based on transactions registered with the Dubai Land Department.

The office segment has maintained strong upward momentum since the start of the year. January recorded the highest monthly sales level to date at that point, with off-plan office transactions totalling AED 2.4 billion, before rising to a new peak of AED 2.7 billion in February. Activity then eased to AED 1.3 billion in March, before rebounding sharply in April to AED 3 billion, marking the highest monthly level on record for the segment.

There were 318 off-plan office transactions in April, up from 182 in March, and compared with 355 in February and 414 in January.

Business Bay led all areas in April, generating around AED 2.8 billion in off-plan office sales across 158 transactions, highlighting its position as a leading office investment destination.

Four-month performance

According to Dubai Land Department data, total off-plan office sales in Dubai reached AED 9.4 billion during the first four months of 2026 across 1,269 transactions. This represents an increase of 104% compared to the total value recorded for the full year of 2025, which stood at AED 4.6 billion. The number of transactions recorded between January and April represents approximately 90% of the total 1,412 transactions recorded in 2025.

Ready office segment

Sales of ready offices in Dubai totalled AED 296.3 million in April from 106 transactions, compared with AED 234.5 million across 84 deals in March. February recorded AED 695.1 million from 265 transactions, while January saw AED 861.9 million from 265 deals.

About Al Masdar Al Aqaari

Al Masdar Al Aqaari (Arabic for “The Real Estate Source”) is an online platform that provides data-driven analysis of Dubai’s and the UAE’s property markets, offering insights into sales activity, pricing trends, and development pipelines based on official data and market indicators.

The platform tracks key market movements and delivers analytical content aimed at supporting investors, developers, and industry stakeholders in making informed decisions.

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