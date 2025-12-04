Mid-market homes between AED 1–3 million dominated sales with 54.44% share; properties under AED 1 million made up 25.10% of transactions.

Dubai’s rental market recorded 43,893 leases worth AED 3.9 billion, with high demand in Al Barari, MBR City, JVC, Dubai Hills Estate, and Arjan.

Dubai, UAE: Dubai’s real estate market recorded AED 45.79 billion in transactions across 17,777 deals in November 2025, according to the latest Springfield Properties report. The month posted a clear rise in activity compared to October, supported by steady demand from residents and investors across both off-plan and ready properties.

Off-plan sales continued to lead the market, accounting for 71.64% of all transactions, driven by new project launches and flexible payment plans. The secondary market registered 5,042 transactions, reflecting ongoing interest in established communities with ready homes. Jumeirah Village Circle recorded the highest number of sales (1,330), followed by Dubai South (896), Business Bay (857), Dubai Maritime City (744), and Dubai Residence Complex (709).

Farooq Syed, CEO of Springfield Properties, said: “Reaching AED 45.79 billion in November highlights a stable month for Dubai’s real estate sector. The increase from October reflects steady activity from both end-users and investors. Buyers continue to move with confidence, supported by clear regulations, long-term visa options, and ongoing development across the city”.

Homes priced between AED 1 million and AED 3 million made up 54.44% of all transactions, confirming the strength of Dubai’s mid-market segment. Properties below AED 1 million accounted for 25.10% of activity, driven by first-time buyers and investors seeking rental income. Higher-value homes above AED 3 million continued to see interest, particularly in villa and waterfront communities.

The commercial sector recorded 1,197 transactions worth AED 18.44 billion, with the majority concentrated in key business districts including DIFC, Business Bay, and One Central. Warehousing and industrial units in Jebel Ali and Dubai South also remained active due to demand from logistics and e-commerce companies.

Syed added: “The data shows steady, consistent activity across all major segments. Buyers are choosing communities with strong infrastructure, and developers are bringing forward projects that match current demand. This balance supports confidence in the market as Dubai continues to grow”.

The rental market recorded 43,893 leases in November, with a total rental value of AED 3.9 billion. Popular districts among tenants included Al Barari, MBR City, JVC, Dubai Hills Estate, and Arjan, reflecting demand for family-friendly communities and well-located mid-market homes.

With population growth continuing and major infrastructure projects underway, Dubai’s real estate market is expected to remain active as the city moves into 2026.

About Springfield Properties

Springfield Properties, headquartered in Dubai, is a beacon of innovation and excellence in the real estate industry. With a team of over 140 dedicated realtors, we are committed to reshaping the financial landscape with a forward-thinking, human-centric approach.



Our mission revolves around assisting value-driven investors, individuals, and businesses in achieving financial success while upholding the highest standards of integrity and market expertise. We understand that every client is unique, and our goal is to provide tailored solutions that meet their specific needs.



As a dynamic force in the real estate industry, we seamlessly blend innovation and expertise to deliver exceptional results. We harness the power of real-time, data-driven insights while maintaining a deep understanding of the ever-evolving financial landscape in the UAE.



Springfield Properties earned the trust of our clients through unmatched market insight and a commitment to excellence. Since our establishment in 2008, we have consistently demonstrated our ability to meet and exceed our clients' expectations.



