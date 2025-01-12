Dubai, UAE – Dubai’s real estate market closed 2024 with exceptional results, further establishing the city as a beacon of innovation, luxury, and strategic investment in the global property sector.

According to Springfield Properties’ Q4 2024 Dubai Real Estate Market Report, total sales transaction values reached AED 116.5 billion, reflecting a 31.1% year-on-year increase, with transaction volumes surging 51.8% to 46,844 closed deals.

At the heart of this growth lies the off-plan market, which contributed over half of the total transaction value, as well as Dubai’s thriving luxury property segment, which continues to attract high-net-worth individuals and institutional investors worldwide. Established communities like Palm Jumeirah, Downtown Dubai, and Dubai Marina remain dominant, offering a blend of exclusivity, lifestyle appeal, and long-term value.

Commenting on the results, Farooq Syed, CEO of Springfield Properties, stated: “Dubai’s real estate market continues to demonstrate remarkable strength and global appeal, underpinned by strategic planning, visionary developments, and investor confidence. This growth is the result of a deliberate focus on meeting evolving buyer preferences while setting new benchmarks in quality, innovation, and sustainability”.

The report highlights the off-plan segment’s pivotal role in driving Dubai’s real estate success, with 30,388 transactions recorded in Q4, supported by innovative payment plans and a strong investor appetite for future-ready assets. Areas such as Dubai South and Jumeirah Village Circle emerged as growth hubs for mid-income buyers, while luxury off-plan developments in Palm Jumeirah and Dubai Hills Estate attracted a global audience seeking exclusivity and modernity.

Simultaneously, the luxury segment reinforced its position as a key driver of market value, with premium properties in Palm Jumeirah achieving the highest average sales price at AED 4,600 per square foot. These numbers underline Dubai’s ability to cater to the highest echelons of global demand, ensuring its status as a leader in the ultra-luxury market.

Syed added: “Dubai’s appeal to high-net-worth individuals is about delivering a seamless integration of lifestyle, security, and strategic value. Buyers and investors see Dubai as a city that not only offers world-class amenities but also understands their aspirations for long-term growth and stability”.

As Dubai’s population approaches 4 million in 2025, demand across all property segments continues to rise. Key areas such as Dubai South, with its focus on inclusivity and strategic infrastructure, are expected to complement the ongoing strength of luxury hubs like Palm Jumeirah and Downtown Dubai. The city’s alignment with the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan further highlights its commitment to building a sustainable, forward-thinking real estate ecosystem that appeals to both global investors and end-users.

“Dubai has positioned itself as a global real estate leader by continuously adapting to market dynamics and driving innovation,” Syed concluded. “As we move into 2025, the focus will remain on delivering value-driven projects that reflect Dubai’s unique ability to combine inclusivity with exclusivity, setting the standard for urban living in the years ahead”.

The Q4 2024 results highlight a pivotal year for Dubai’s real estate sector, showcasing its adaptability, resilience, and ability to capture global attention. As the city transitions into 2025, Dubai is uniquely positioned to continue reshaping the real estate landscape with its strategic developments, forward-thinking policies, and unwavering focus on excellence.

About Springfield Properties

Springfield Properties, headquartered in Dubai, is a beacon of innovation and excellence in the real estate industry. With a team of over 140 dedicated realtors, we are committed to reshaping the financial landscape with a forward-thinking, human-centric approach.



Our mission revolves around assisting value-driven investors, individuals, and businesses in achieving financial success while upholding the highest standards of integrity and market expertise. We understand that every client is unique, and our goal is to provide tailored solutions that meet their specific needs.



As a dynamic force in the real estate industry, we seamlessly blend innovation and expertise to deliver exceptional results. We harness the power of real-time, data-driven insights while maintaining a deep understanding of the ever-evolving financial landscape in the UAE.



Springfield Properties earned the trust of our clients through unmatched market insight and a commitment to excellence. Since our establishment in 2008, we have consistently demonstrated our ability to meet and exceed our clients' expectations.

