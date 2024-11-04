Dubai: Dubai’s property market hit another all-time high in October 2024, with almost 20,460 sales transactions, according to new data from leading real estate intelligence authority, Property Monitor. October sales, which took monthly transactions to over 20,000 for the first time in history, were 13% up on September figures, the company said.

Early findings from Property Monitor’s October report on Dubai’s real estate sector also indicate that nearly three quarters (73%) of transactions were for off plan or under-construction properties. The residential sector accounted for more almost 95% of sales, with over 19,400 transactions.

Zhann Jochinke, Chief Operating Officer, Property Monitor, said: “After a record-breaking September, the Dubai real estate sector reached another new high in October. Once again, off-plan and under-construction properties accounted for the majority of sales, highlighting continued investor confidence in the sector. With reduced interest rates, a plethora of new projects on the way and more people choosing to buy rather than rent, Dubai’s property market shows no sign of slowing down.”

The most expensive transaction for a completed property in October was for a villa at Jumeirah Bay, which fetched AED175 million. Meanwhile, a villa at EOME on Palm Jumeirah’s western crescent topped the off-plan sales price, at AED170.5 million, according to Property Monitor.

Emaar, DAMAC and Sobha secured the largest number of off-plan sales in October. Emaar took the biggest share (16.3%) with 2,053 sales; DAMAC accounted for 14.8% with 1,863 registrations and Sobha 11.6% with 1,463.

The full Property Monitor October report will be published later this month.

