Over 60 community-focused events and activations attracting more than 40,000 residents

Community upgrades included new state-of-the-art gyms and sports courts as well as enhancing existing ones

Dubai, UAE: Dubai Holding Asset Management (DHAM) attributes steadfast resident-centric approach to its residential portfolio and community building as a major driver for performance. Strategically aligned with the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, Dubai Holding Asset Management’s residential leasing portfolio of 15 communities aims to raise the happiness bar and provide a high quality of life for residents through community enhancement and engagement initiatives, cementing Dubai as a global destination for residents and visitors.

Dubai Holding Asset Management provides a spectrum of strategically located housing, from studio apartments to luxury villas, to over 100,000 people. Its assets include premium living at Layan, Dubai Wharf, Manazel Al Khor, City Walk, and Bluewaters, family communities at Ghoroob Square, Ghoroob, Shorooq, Bayti Villas, Um El Sheif Villas, and Remraam, as well as the value community of Al Khail Gate.

Ahmed Alsuwaidi, Managing Director of Residential Communities - Dubai Holding Asset Management, commented, “The strong performance of our portfolio of 15 strategically located residential communities in 2022 is directly linked to our commitment to resident-centricity. With more than 5,000 new leases signed this year in addition to more than a 90% renewal rate, our portfolio’s performance reflects Dubai’s demand for high quality, family-friendly housing and serves as a testament to Dubai’s booming real estate market.”

He added, “Our strength lies in the diversity of our offerings. We cater to residents at every stage in their lives, from young professionals to growing families, and across every demographic, ensuring that everyone who lives in Dubai finds an ideal place to call home. Pioneering and upgrading digital solutions, uplifting common spaces and recreational amenities, and introducing community retail partners in line with the needs of our residents – our commitment to resident happiness has stimulated invaluable growth in our portfolio, safeguarding our performance and helping cement Dubai one of the most dynamic cities in the world in which to live, work and play.”

Ongoing community enrichment

Dubai Holding Asset Management’s varied portfolio and people-centric strategy embodies the mandate of the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, sharing the goal of enhancing resident happiness and quality of life. Its strategically located communities are near key road and transportation networks, providing sustainable and flexible means of mobility, while many communities include curated retail and recreational offerings and landscaped areas.

To ensure communities remain closely aligned with the directives of the plan, Dubai Holding Asset Management is investing in significant community enhancement projects. These include introducing state-of-the-art gyms, brand-new sports courts and pet parks to encourage active living for the whole family, as well as enhanced landscaping and common spaces in line with a growing demand for open and green spaces.

Alsuwaidi said, “By providing integrated, access-focused residential communities that include vibrant green spaces and retail experiences as well, our portfolio epitomises the emerging 15-minute city trend. Whether it’s salons, nurseries or tutoring centres, dental clinics or groceries, residents can secure any of their daily needs and wants within walking distance – benefiting one’s time and convenience as well as the environment.”

Happy living

Dubai Holding Asset Management aims to deliver enriched living experiences and inclusive communities through community engagement initiatives and events. “We go above and beyond for our residents, starting from move in. We regularly organise activities and campaigns with strategic partners that cultivate a strong sense of belonging and truly bring the community ethos to life.”

Dubai Holding Asset Management has launched a series of reward campaigns in select communities to incentive early lease renewals, featuring novel prizes like brand new SUVs or trips to Paris and Istanbul, as well as the ‘NeighbourGood Bike’ initiative that distributes gifts on occasions like Mother’s Day, Ramadan and more.

In 2022, residential communities across the Dubai Holding Asset Management’s portfolio also organised over 60 community-focused events and activations that attracted more than 40,000 residents in total. Events included home gardening workshops, outdoor family music jams, as well as dynamic celebrations for Chinese New Year, Ramadan markets and Fawazeer Nights during the holy month, Diwali, Halloween and more.

Digital conveniences

Among Dubai Holding Asset Management’s initiatives to enhance resident experiences was the launch of the DubaiAM app in February 2019. Spearheading digital transformation in the real estate sector, the digital solution pioneered cheque-free digital rent payments and offers a series of convenient services including maintenance requests, inquiries and bill payment with 85% of individual residents already registered on the app.

The coming year, the organisation will launch a host of new features and enhancements, in a continued effort to invest in and enhance the DubaiAM Life app. New upgrades will enable tenants to book amenities such as sports courts and parks for personal use, integrate utility service providers for seamless registration and a series of enrichments focused on increasing convenience and resident happiness.

