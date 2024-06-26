The real estate market in Abu Dhabi is booming, with rising demand for premium properties such as luxurious waterfront apartments and exclusive villas. Increased investment and development are transforming the city's skyline, highlighting its prominence in luxury living and architectural innovation. As an international luxury real estate agency, Whitewill presents the following highly anticipated luxury projects in Abu Dhabi.

Al Jurf

Al Jurf is a residential development boasting 1,500 villas located near the esteemed rural area of Ghantoot. Nestled along the coast of Sahel Al Emarat, these villas harmoniously blend traditional influences with contemporary architectural elements. Upon stepping inside, you'll discover generously sized rooms, an open-concept kitchen, and a dining area. The villa boasts multiple terraces, ideal for seeking respite on a scorching day, in addition to an outdoor swimming pool and a double-car garage. For those yearning to escape the hustle and bustle of city life, Al Jurf offers its own beach, providing mesmerizing vistas of the Arabian Gulf sunsets. Within the community, you can leisurely wander through the private garden, host family and friends at the barbecue area for delightful meals and conversations, and let the little ones enjoy the well-equipped playground. Conveniently located along the Al-Jurf coastline, a private marina grants residents easy access to the sea.

Elie Saab

The Elie Saab Residences stand as a futuristic 33-storey apartment tower situated canal-side in Al Reem Island. Its undulating slabs form a facade that exudes dynamic and weightless architecture. The panoramic glazing accentuates the building's aesthetic, aligning it with the standards of modern skyscrapers. The project offers a selection of apartments with 1, 2, and 3 bedrooms to suit your preferences. Featuring classic interior decoration with glossy light floors and white walls, residents have the freedom to customize their living spaces according to their tastes. Additionally, there is an exclusive option for apartment furnishing by renowned Lebanese designer Elie Saab. Upon entering the Elie Saab Residences complex, guests and residents are greeted by a spacious lobby adorned with high ceilings, columns, and comfortable seating areas. On the rooftop podium, residents can unwind on sun loungers or take a dip in the infinity pool, engage in a game of padel on the equipped court, or exercise in the gym or yoga area.

Yas Golf Collection

The YAS Golf Collection offers a residential complex on Yas Island, surrounded by lush lawns and the serene azure waters of Khor Laffan Bay, providing direct access to stunning landscapes. It provides premium services for a comfortable lifestyle, including laundry and dry cleaning, dedicated customer service, and nanny and pet-sitting services. Residents can also access a personal shopper or interior designer for household tasks. The complex offers fully furnished apartments with 1, 2, or 3 bedrooms. Elegant interiors feature panoramic windows with views of Yas Theme Park, Yas Links, and gardens. Apartments include branded furniture and a "smart home" system for a cozy living environment. Residents can exercise in the gym with panoramic sea views or enjoy outdoor workouts in the yoga and Pilates areas. Reflexology paths and a treadmill are perfect for leisurely walks. The terrace offers a garden with panoramic views of the sea and Abu Dhabi skyline

Saadiyat Lagoons

Saadiyat Lagoons offers 4-6 bedroom mangrove villas on Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, surrounded by 900,000 m² of protected wildlife with direct access to Soul Beach. The development includes shopping centers, kindergartens, and a multifunctional hall. Villas feature customizable interiors with choices between cool gray tones with dark wood or warm beige schemes, and options for standard or premium finishes. Each villa includes a garage with electric car charging: 3 cars for four-bedroom, 4 cars for five-bedroom, and 5 cars for six-bedroom villas. Residents can enjoy lush greenery, a landscaped farm, a playground, a skate park, an outdoor cinema, and an adventure park for children. The private gardens can be upgraded for a home office or gym, and the surrounding area is perfect for picnics, exploring mangroves, and enjoying the natural beauty.

Nouran Living

Nouran Living, a 12-storey apartment project on Saadiyat Island, blends contemporary architecture with the natural landscape, featuring neutral colors and rounded corners. Lattice balconies and vertical elements enhance the facade. The complex offers studios and 1-3 bedroom apartments with cool-toned interiors using porcelain, quartz, and wood. Floor-to-ceiling windows provide stunning panoramic views. Designed for active individuals, Nouran Living features a spacious two-story lobby with a large lounge area, a multifunctional hall with table tennis, a basketball court, and a music corner. Residents enjoy indoor and outdoor playgrounds, a library, a gym, a cinema, and a landscaped podium rooftop with a swimming pool, paddle court, and walking trail.

Sama Yas

Sama Yas, a prestigious apartment project on Yas Island, features three 17-storey buildings with unique cascading architecture resembling majestic mountains amid lush green landscapes. Light stone-like tiles blend seamlessly with the natural surroundings, creating an aesthetic harmony. The meticulously crafted apartments, available in 1, 2, and 3-bedroom configurations, boast premium materials such as glossy Italian marble countertops, natural wood, textiles, and porcelain stoneware. The interior design revolves around soothing beige and brown tones with vibrant accents, creating a welcoming ambiance. The project offers an array of luxurious amenities, including a valet service, an elegant lobby with comfortable seating areas, and a dedicated concierge desk. Convenient key cards and smart home system access ensure easy entry to apartments. The ground floor hosts a fully equipped gym, coworking space, small library, multifunctional event rooms, private cinema, spa center, restaurants, and shops. On the rooftop podium, residents can unwind by the pool surrounded by palm trees. The standout feature is the expansive green lawn in front of the buildings, complemented by walking and jogging paths, ideal for leisurely strolls, picnics, or simply relaxing in the serene ambiance.

The Icon Tower

The Icon Tower comprises 300 apartments within an 18-story tower near the coastal area of Yas Island. Nestled in the southern part of the island, the complex offers breathtaking views of Yas Bay. Its architecture seamlessly blends with the coastal theme, reflecting the smooth surface of the water in the panoramic glazing of the balconies, harmoniously integrating into the overall community style. The complex provides a diverse selection of formats, from cozy studios to spacious apartments ranging from 1 to 4 bedrooms. Premium materials adorn the light-colored interior finishes. Panoramic windows not only offer coastal views of the marina but also fill the space with abundant natural light. Residents can enjoy a refreshing dip in the infinity pool on the podium level or simply relax on the nearby beach area. A modern playground is available for young residents, and a fully-equipped gym allows residents to stay in shape. For owners of watercraft, the complex offers 20 berths on the private pier. A delightful way to end the day is a leisurely stroll along the Yas Bay promenade, enjoying the scenic views of the bay and passing yachts.

Renad Tower

Renad Tower presents a contemporary complex situated in the distinctive Al Reem Island area of Abu Dhabi, featuring ample open spaces for strolling and infrastructure for a comfortable lifestyle. The 37-story tower gracefully rises above the island, offering stunning views of the Arabian Gulf waters. Renad Tower provides accommodation to suit every preference, including cozy apartments with 1, 2, and 3 bedrooms. Each residence boasts a spacious balcony, ideal for starting a leisurely morning or winding down after a workday with views of the coast and the island. Expansive panoramic windows flood the space with natural light. On the ground floor, residents can relax in the azure pool on the podium roof or bask in the sun on comfortable sun loungers. For those with an active lifestyle, there's a modern gym and outdoor jogging trails. Enjoy family dinners or social gatherings in the barbecue area while children have fun in the nearby playground.

Vista Del Mar

Vista Del Mar stands as a contemporary residential complex situated on the man-made island of Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. The eleven-story building is adorned with white panels paired with glass balconies, imparting a sense of lightness and airiness to its rectangular facade. The project comprises comfortable apartments with 1, 2, and 3 bedrooms. Each residence features a balcony where one can establish a space for both work and relaxation. Furthermore, on the ground floors of the complex, there are luxurious villas offering 3 or 4 bedrooms, complete with a private terrace, an outdoor pool, and a spacious patio. Residents enjoy access to a recreational area with a swimming pool on the podium of the complex, providing an inviting spot to bask in the sun with a refreshing drink. The project also boasts a modern gym suitable for both strength training and yoga or Pilates, while an outdoor playground has been provided for the youngest residents.

These developments in Abu Dhabi provide luxurious residences while promoting a lifestyle that harmoniously blends nature, culture, and modern conveniences.