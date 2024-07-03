Snapchat is the most popular social media platform for shopping in the UAE

Dubai: DHL released the first outcome of its global Online Shopper Trends Report 2024, providing valuable insights into the behaviour of online shoppers worldwide based on a survey of 12,000 consumers in 24 countries, including the UAE. Results show that a vast majority (71%) of UAE online shoppers want to know who the delivery provider is before making a purchase, compared to 65% of global shoppers.

The report also found a rising popularity of social commerce, with Snapchat being the most popular social media platform for shopping in the UAE. App-based platforms such as Shein and Temu have also gained immense popularity globally due to their vast product offerings at affordable prices and emerged as the most app-based marketplaces used by online shoppers in the UAE.

“Our Online Shopper Trends Report aims to assess how people shop online, as well as understand what causes them to abandon their shopping baskets. High delivery costs, long delivery times, having to pay for returns, not enough product information, and not enough product images were some of the top reasons cited by global shoppers. Offering reliable delivery and returns can help solve shoppers’ frustrations and improve their experience. In the UAE, consumer purchasing patterns are being impacted by social and technological trends, including social media. People also want to know who the delivery provider is before making a purchase. By understanding these emerging trends in the e-commerce landscape, DHL is well-equipped to tailor its services and provide exceptional solutions to meet the evolving needs of our customers globally,” said Amadou Diallo, CEO of DHL Global Forwarding MEA.

The report also found that UAE online shoppers are the first globally to subscribe to email newsletters and that UAE online shoppers are third globally to actively use voice assistants to make purchases. Globally, most online shoppers prefer to browse and purchase products with their smartphones. More than half (57%) use their smartphone as the dominant shop window and purchasing device. Shoppers were also highly conscious of costs, particularly when seeking affordable, flexible, and convenient delivery options. High delivery costs are a significant barrier, with 41% of global shoppers abandoning their purchases due to expensive delivery fees and even more emphasising the importance of knowing the delivery provider before purchasing. This underscores the significance of transparency and trust in the delivery process, as customers want to know the logistics partner responsible for handling their orders.

The DHL Online Shopper Trends Report 2024 provides insights into the international e-commerce industry, specific markets, and consumer preferences. DHL commissioned the study to understand consumers' online shopping habits across the globe. The 2024 research took place across 24 countries (Austria, Czech Republic, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Poland, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, UK, Canada, USA, Argentina, Brazil, Nigeria, South Africa, Morocco, UAE, Australia, China, India, Malaysia, Thailand) and involved 12,000 participants. This year, DHL created a series of chapters starting with the trends shaping the e-commerce landscape. The full report is set to be published in autumn 2024.

