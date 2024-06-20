Dubai, UAE – As cyber threats continue to grow in complexity and scale, AI offers transformative solutions that enable cybersecurity professionals to stay ahead of the curve.

According to Sharad Agarwal, CEO of Cyber Gear, “With the rapid increase in cyberattacks, traditional methods of threat detection and response are no longer sufficient. AI technologies provide the capability to analyze vast amounts of data, identify patterns, and predict potential threats before they can cause harm. This shift from reactive to proactive cybersecurity strategies is critical for staying ahead of threat actors who are also leveraging AI to enhance their attacks.”

Predictive AI is a critical necessity in the field of cybersecurity. By analyzing historical and real-time data, predictive AI models can identify anomalies and low-signal indicators that might precede a cyberattack. The ability to infer these signals from a large volume of data is the holy grail for data scientists and cybersecurity experts alike.

For cybersecurity professionals, integrating AI into your defense strategy is not just an option, it's an absolute necessity.

Here are some steps to effectively harness the power of AI in your organisation:

Invest in AI Training: Ensure that your team is well-versed in AI technologies and their applications in cybersecurity. Leverage Advanced Tools: Adopt AI-powered cybersecurity tools that offer a combination of predictive and generative capabilities. Evaluate Potential Solutions Based on Outcomes: Ask the right questions. Has the AI-powered solution been independently tested? Does it have a low false positive rate? If it utilizes generative AI for analysts, is time-consuming context switching or prompt creation required?

By augmenting human expertise with advanced technology, AI is fueling a new era of cyber defense.

Agarwal added, “At Cyber Gear, we believe, the integration of predictive and generative AI technologies provides a strategic advantage in anticipating and mitigating cyber threats. For cybersecurity professionals, embracing AI is not just about staying relevant, it's about leading the charge in the ongoing battle against cyber adversaries. The need for advanced AI-driven detection and analysis has never been greater. We have recently partnered with ProxySec from Austria to provide cybersecurity services to organisations in the region.”

