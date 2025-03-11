DUBAI, UAE: Cloudflare today released its 2024 Transparency Reports, featuring significant updates to both the data provided and the format used to present it. These reports are now live and include new topics, enhanced data points, and a streamlined layout aimed at making complex information easier to understand for customers, policymakers, and the general public.

For more than a decade, Cloudflare has published biannual transparency reports, offering insights into how we handle legal requests and reports of abuse related to the websites that use our services. The reports have become an industry best practice, and with the introduction of the European Union's Digital Services Act (DSA), Cloudflare has revamped the reports to reflect new obligations and ensure alignment with evolving global regulations.

Key Updates in the 2024 Transparency Reports:

New Data Categories: Including more detailed information on hosted content abuse, phishing mitigation efforts, and response times to various abuse reports.

Dual Report Structure : The 2024 reports are divided into two parts: Legal Requests for Information : Covers government, law enforcement, and civil requests for customer data globally. Abuse Processes : Details how Cloudflare handles abuse reports and legal requests to restrict or terminate user access.

: The 2024 reports are divided into two parts:

Improved Formatting: A more user-friendly layout and additional context boxes to highlight key trends and developments.

Machine-Readable Data: A machine-readable version of the report, in line with DSA requirements, for easier access and analysis.

Warrant Canaries: Located on the Trust Hub landing page to continue providing transparency about our practices.

Cloudflare’s longstanding commitment to transparency continues to drive these updates, ensuring the public can trust how we manage legal requests and abuse reports. The 2024 Transparency Reports reflect the growing scale and complexity of Cloudflare’s services and will be published twice annually, accessible via the company’s Transparency Page and RSS feed.

For more detailed insights, please visit Cloudflare’s Transparency Reports.

