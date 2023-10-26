Anticipated $135 Billion AI Contribution to Saudi Economy by 2030.

Jeddah: Despite the mounting concerns surrounding the impact of Artificial Intelligence (AI) on the field of public relations, AI applications have ushered in a host of benefits for PR experts. The industry is urged to embrace the ongoing AI revolution, empowering PR professionals to master the tools and software at their disposal, according to a statement by PR consultancy firm W7Worldwide.

W7Worldwide, a prominent homegrown marketing communication agency based in Saudi Arabia, has published a report titled "The Role of Artificial Intelligence in the Public Relations Industry." This comprehensive report delves into the influence of AI on public relations, its advantages, the challenges it presents, and how PR professionals can leverage AI applications to contribute to the realization of Vision 2030 goals within the digital economy. (You can access the full report here: https://bit.ly/3Q55dHj)

The report highlights AI's potential to contribute a staggering $15.7 trillion to the global economy by 2030. In the context of the Saudi economy, the infusion of AI is projected to add $135 billion to the national treasury by 2030, as per global consultancy firm PwC.

The report elucidates that AI has conferred significant benefits upon the public relations industry. It empowers professionals to analyze vast datasets, identifying trends and patterns that enhance their understanding of target audiences. This data-driven insight, in turn, facilitates the optimization of social media campaigns, identification of potential influencers, measurement of PR effectiveness, and prediction of forthcoming market and business trends.

Beyond this, AI chatbots and virtual assistants, like "ChatGPT," enhance user experiences by handling a spectrum of tasks, from responding to customer inquiries and scheduling appointments to even conducting interviews. This delegation of routine tasks liberates PR professionals to concentrate on higher-level responsibilities, such as strategy development and media outreach.

Content Creation: The report underscores AI's role in crafting PR content and refining its delivery to specific audiences, guided by data on customer preferences, purchasing behaviors, interests, and optimal communication channels and timings. AI-powered writing tools excel in producing press releases, posts, blogs, and other written content with remarkable accuracy. However, it is essential to note that these tools, while invaluable in specific scenarios, have yet to attain the sophistication required to replace human writers entirely.

Challenges and Concerns: The report addresses challenges and mounting apprehensions regarding AI's impact on the PR industry. These include concerns about job displacement due to automation, the generation of misleading or fraudulent content necessitating rigorous fact-checking, and ethical considerations in AI application, particularly concerning data privacy and bias.

The report underscores the adaptability of the PR industry, which has previously navigated the digital revolution. PR professionals have demonstrated their ability to thrive in an ever-evolving landscape and can replicate this success with AI. This involves staying informed about the latest AI technologies and applications, understanding their functioning, and harnessing them to enhance their business and maintain industry leadership.

W7Worldwide advises PR professionals to acquire new skills, enabling them to effectively utilize AI-powered tools and software while addressing potential challenges. It further encourages vigilance in monitoring emerging industry trends, especially in the continuously evolving PR domain."

