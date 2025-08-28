New report presents a comprehensive approach that fuels the dynamism and resilience of the innovation ecosystem and positions it for long-term success in the face of global challenges and opportunities.

Dubai, UAE – GCC governments are pinpointing Research, Development, and Innovation (RDI) as pivotal to their national strategies, emphasizing the need for significant shifts in policy and engagement to adapt to the changing RDI ecosystem, according to a report by Boston Consulting Group (BCG) and Dubai Future Foundation (DFF) in collaboration with the World Governments Summit 2025.

“The new era of RDI means rethinking government’s role: A roadmap to guide decision making” report outlines six paradigm shifts essential for governments to stay competitive and foster a vibrant RDI environment. This transformation involves fostering collaboration across sectors, guiding innovations, and accelerating the deployment of advanced technologies. Simultaneously, RDI is marked by a blurring of disciplines, the convergence of basic research with applied innovation, and the synthetic (human + artificial) intelligence revolution. This evolving landscape suggests a seamless overlap of disciplines creating interdisciplinary solutions potent enough to address modern challenges like food security, through endeavors like lab-grown foods, and introducing innovative products such as nutrient-delivering smart clothes.

Maya ElHachem, Managing Director and Partner and UAE Office Lead at BCG said: "Our research highlights how AI and big data are transforming RDI, not just as tools but as transformative forces redefining how scientists approach discovery. AI’s ability to double productivity through faster analysis, predictive modeling, and virtual experimentation is reshaping fields like drug development, slashing timelines from decades to mere years. As AI becomes integral to research and big data unlocks solutions to mega problems, governments and the scientific community must collaboratively address issues of consent, security, and fairness while leveraging these technologies to reimagine how we innovate in the modern era."

Khalifa AlQama, Executive Director of Dubai Future Labs said: “We are at a pivotal moment in the evolution of research, development, and innovation – globally, and especially here in the Middle East and Dubai. Government decisions today will profoundly shape the future of the RDI sector. Governments need to set a clear course, nurture scientific talent, create environments that foster innovation, and provide patient capital to lay the foundation for private sector investment.”

In Dubai, we are already taking bold steps. Last year, we launched the Dubai Research, Development, and Innovation Program to advance our transition to a knowledge-based, technology-driven economy and boost global competitiveness. As part of this, we introduced Dubai’s first RDI Grant Initiative, supporting over 24 research projects in fields like health, cognitive cities, AI, and robotics. We’ve also launched several regulatory sandboxes to provide innovation-friendly environments where pioneering companies can thrive. These initiatives are building the ecosystem we need to lead in tomorrow’s RDI economy.”

Anna Flynn, Principal at BCG said: “AI is revolutionizing the RDI landscape, ushering in a hybrid era of ‘synthetic talent’—the fusion of human intellect and machine computation—poised to redefine scientific discovery. With last year’s Nobel Prize recognizing AI-driven research, it's not far-fetched to imagine a future where AI itself is honored. Governments must prepare for this shift by equipping the next generation of scientists on how to best harness this technology. Our education systems must integrate AI and machine learning not merely as standalone subjects, but as collaborative tools that will drive and accelerate the next wave of scientific breakthroughs and innovation."

Unveiling Paradigm Shifts

According to the report, six paradigm shifts are having the greatest impact on RDI and governments have a role to play in shaping and charting the way in all of them:

Increasingly fluid boundaries between disciplines, researchers, and research purpose: The first paradigm shift acknowledges the closure of traditional boundaries between distinct scientific and technological disciplines. Today's RDI is increasingly interdisciplinary, blending fields to tackle complex problems. Innovations such as smart clothes delivering nutrients and lab-grown foods exemplify this shift. These are direct outcomes of collaborative efforts across biology, chemistry, advanced materials, and more, highlighting the move towards a more interconnected approach to science and problem-solving. It demands that governments facilitate an RDI ecosystem that supports cross-disciplinary collaboration and knowledge sharing by setting the national priorities which underscore the importance of breaking silos and incentivizing academic crosspollination through interdisciplinary RDI funding and grants. Unexplored terrain of AI and big data use in research and the need for innovation playgrounds: AI, coupled with big data, is transforming RDI by dramatically increasing productivity, enabling faster discoveries, and revolutionizing fields like drug development and personalized medicine. Scientists can now test theories virtually, analyse vast datasets, and identify patterns at an unprecedented scale, reducing time and costs significantly. However, these advancements raise ethical and regulatory concerns, such as questions of ownership over AI-generated findings, the privacy of datasets sourced from diverse origins, and the security of personal information. Governments will have a role to play in both helping to accelerate this shift to harness the benefits of AI and big data in RDI but also in setting regulatory and ethical boundaries to ensure its proper use. Governments, practitioners, and regulators are already coming together to develop the ethical and legal frameworks that will govern such disruptive technologies. But they need a safe and flexible way to stress-test policies. This is why we see the increasing use of regulatory sandboxes, where new products, processes, and business models can be evaluated in a supervised environment before coming to market. By creating sandboxes as dedicated spaces for innovation, governments can accelerate scientific advancement while maintaining their duty to uphold integrity and ethical standards. The synthetic (human + artificial) intelligence revolution: Advancements in AI have welcomed a new era in the scientific community, introducing a virtual research partner that enhances human creativity with the vast computational power of AI. This collaboration is transforming research methodologies, enabling scientists to tackle previously unapproachable questions by overcoming computational and theoretical limitations. With last year’s Nobel Prize recognizing AI-driven research, it's not far-fetched to imagine a future where AI itself is honoured. Governments must recognize that synthetic talent (a blend of human and artificial) will likely become as important as purely human, necessitating the development of AI capabilities through education. AI literacy is now essential for scientists, and governments must ensure future generations are equipped to use AI and machine learning as integral partners in driving scientific breakthroughs. Rising expectations of rapid lab to market acceleration: The journey from lab to market is increasingly marked by a tension between the demand for rapid commercialization and the need for fundamental research to drive long-term progress. While basic research forms the foundation for groundbreaking innovations, global challenges like the Covid-19 pandemic have accelerated research translation, as exemplified by the swift development of vaccines compared to the decades-long trajectory of Penicillin. The rapid success of Covid-19 vaccines was only possible due to decades of prior fundamental research, such as advancements in mRNA technology since the 1990s. Today, innovation stakeholders face the challenge of balancing solution-driven research to address urgent global needs with sustained investment in basic research to ensure continued scientific progress and preparedness for future crises. This is where governments have a huge role to play to provide patient capital and long-term support for the type of research that will later become the basis of application and warrant private sector interest. As research matures, governments can help unlock private sector funding, enabling companies to benefit from RDI through increased productivity, cost reductions, competitive advantage, and innovation. 5. Impact beyond the “impact factor”: The "impact factor" has long measured research quality through bibliometrics like citations and publications. While useful, it fails to capture broader socio-economic impacts, value creation, and reproducibility. As RDI grows more complex, the scientific community is shifting toward qualitative methods and non-academic metrics to assess research holistically. This reflects a redefined notion of success, prioritizing societal contributions and meaningful impact beyond scholarly recognition. To keep up with the evolving RDI landscape, governments should supplement traditional quantitative metrics with qualitative evaluations, such as peer reviews and expert panels that draw on the informed judgment of specialists in the field. Importantly, governments must redefine research success, viewing outcomes not as final results but as incremental contributions that collectively drive innovation. Embracing failure as a vital part of the process, they should recognize that valuable research often builds long-term knowledge rather than delivering immediate impact.

6. The radical broadening – and narrowing – of access to RDI: In the evolving RDI landscape, two opposing trends are evident. On one hand, technology advances, such as increased computing power, are democratizing research, enabling individuals with limited resources to contribute significantly. This creates an inclusive environment ripe for innovation without the need for high-end labs. Conversely, the high costs of emerging technologies like AI pose a challenge, as they require significant computing power and data, often only accessible to tech giants. The next challenge will be around the duopoly of AI and digital infrastructure which now sits in the hands of the few. Governments must take tangible steps to build credible, secure, and sustainable alternatives by first bridging funding gaps between academia and industry. Simultaneously, they should establish open-access data repositories to promote equity and encourage private sector knowledge sharing, fostering a truly inclusive RDI ecosystem built on collaboration and broad-based participation.

