Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Almosafer, Saudi Arabia’s leading travel company (part of Seera Group), has revealed that Saudi travellers are showing a strong appetite for the diverse range of tourism offerings within the country, leading to impressive gains for the domestic tourism sector in 2023.

The new domestic travel trends report was released by Almosafer during the 2024 Saudi Tourism Forum held in Riyadh. The report, which draws on data insights collated from across the company’s consumer platforms during 2023, has found that over 40% of the total booking share comes from the domestic sector, with 83% of local travellers showing a preference for luxury accommodation options. With the average length of stay being two nights, the overall number of room nights for hotels have seen a 22% year on year growth in 2023 compared to 2022.

A key player in the travel and tourism industry in the Kingdom, Almosafer is accelerating efforts to boost domestic tourism and promote Saudi Arabia as one of the top travel destinations in the region by facilitating unforgettable journeys and creating seamless travel experiences for consumers across its business and consumer portals. This is in line with Saudi Arabia’s ambitious Vision 2030 that aims to attract 150 million tourists annually by the start of the next decade, with half of its tourism demand to come from domestic travel.

The new trends report has further highlighted that among the top growing destinations in the Kingdom, AlUla is the preferred luxury option, Jazan and Tabuk are winter favourites and Abha is a popular destination for families to spend the summer break. Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam and Makkah & Madinah remain the most popular destinations in terms of room nights sold.

The booking behaviour of Saudi travellers across Almosafer’s consumer travel businesses also reveal that the average order value has increased by 10.8% in 2023, even though close to 75% of consumers are choosing low-cost carriers to reach their destinations within the Kingdom. This indicates that domestic travellers are spending more on in-destination expenses including accommodation, and activities, whilst saving on their journeys.

As the alternative accommodation segment grows in Saudi Arabia, the overall share of bookings for short-term rental serviced apartments witnessed a YoY rise of 48%, compared to 2022. Almosafer is currently bridging the demand gap for competitive and flexible accommodation options through its strategic tie-ups with innovative digital platforms and alternative accommodation suppliers to meet the growing needs of diversified market segments in Saudi Arabia.

Muzzammil Ahussain, CEO, Almosafer, said: “Our latest data showcases the continued growth of domestic tourism in Saudi Arabia, reflecting the Kingdom’s rise as an attractive destination for local travellers who are increasingly showing a preference to explore the wealth of both natural and cultural landscapes and experience the growing range of unique entertainment and adventure-based activities. As Vision 2030 drives further growth in this sector, Almosafer will continue to expand our reach and optimise our offerings for domestic tourists, as we shape the future of travel experiences within the Kingdom.”

Saudi Arabia’s investments to boost the Kingdom’s tourism infrastructure has resulted in a steady rise of domestic tourists keen on exploring the many attractions in the Kingdom. Data from Almosafer’s platforms have highlighted a growing demand for activities and recreational pursuits among Saudi residents, primarily in the capital city of Riyadh and Jeddah, the Kingdom’s second largest city.

Apart from events and festivals, access to popular attractions such as aquariums, as well as beach access, personalised and experiential activities such as diving, snorkeling and other on ground adventure and nature-based activities are in great demand among domestic travellers.

Through its partnerships with key stakeholders in the industry, Almosafer continues to promote local activations and targeted campaigns to enhance their reach and offerings within the Kingdom to grow domestic tourism. It further supports SMEs in Saudi Arabia through Almosafer Activities, the first marketplace for tours, activities and more within the Kingdom, which is now fully integrated with Almosafer’s consumer channels and sells directly to domestic travellers.

-Ends-

Almosafer

Elevating the journey for travellers from Saudi Arabia, the region & beyond, while harnessing Seera Group’s 40+ years of expertise, Almosafer supports Saudi Arabia’s vision as a national champion for tourism.

Almosafer creates opportunities for outbound, leisure and religious travel, whilst serving B2C and B2B customers, partners, and suppliers with state-of-the-art travel solutions, a digital-first mindset and travel advisory.

Through powerful and world-class technology platforms, central sourcing and fulfillment capabilities and data-driven decision-making, Almosafer elevates travel experiences through multiple businesses operating under the Almosafer umbrella:

Almosafer, the Middle East’s leading travel brand, offers consumers seamless user experiences for domestic and international travel bookings through its omni-channel offerings. As a dedicated service solution, Almosafer Concierge addresses the needs of VIP and high-end clients through bespoke services.

Almosafer Business, a dedicated service solution, caters to corporate & government entities.

Almosafer Activities, the first-ever holistic tours and activities platform for the Saudi market, offering things to do across the Kingdom for travellers from Saudi Arabia and beyond.

Discover Saudi is the Kingdom’s leading Destination Management Company, specializing in inbound travel, online distribution and MICE solutions.

Mawasim is a Hajj & Umrah tour operator, offering high-quality end-to-end travel arrangements and simplified sourcing for external agents in key international source markets.

For more information:

Nivine William

ASDA’A BCW

nivine.william@bcw-global.com