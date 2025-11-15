Savills Middle East’s latest Abu Dhabi Residential Market in Minutes - Q3 2025 highlights a strong quarter for the capital’s residential market, as population growth, steady economic performance and a surge in off-plan launches fuelled activity across the emirate.

The report notes that residential transactions within Abu Dhabi Municipality reached a 12-month peak in Q3 2025, exceeding 6,500 transactions, up from around 4,000 in Q2 2025 and 3700 in Q1 2025. Off-plan sales accounted for 77% of total transactions, compared with a 12-month average of 64%, signalling pent-up demand and the success of new launches such as is driven by major launches such as One Saadiyat by Aldar, Fahid Island, and further phases within Bloom Living.

Average sales rates across the emirate rose 16% year-on-year to AED 17,394 per sq m, supported by resilient end-user demand and limited ready supply. Apartments continued to dominate, representing 78% of total transactions In Q3.

Developers maintained momentum with 21 project launches in Q3 alone, totalling just over 5,700 units, half of all units introduced this year. International developers such as Sobha Realty, Mered and Mira Developments expanded their footprint in Abu Dhabi, diversifying available product offerings and attracting new investor profiles.

The report also highlights continued activity within the prime and branded residence segment, driven by high-net-worth buyers. Notable announcements included Four Seasons Residences on Saadiyat Island, Bulgari Resort and Mansions on Masnouah Island, and Waldorf Astoria Residences Yas Island, the latter achieving a same-day sell-out of 133 homes worth AED 850 million. This brings year-to-date launches to roughly 11,200 units. However, Savills notes that supply remains insufficient to meet expanding demand, supporting continued pricing resilience.

Pricing also strengthened, with average sales rates rising from AED 14,485 per sq m in Q3 2024 to AED 17,394 per sq m in Q3 2025. Capital values increased across all tracked villa and apartment communities.

Andrew Cummings, Head of Residential Agency at Savills Middle East, said;

“Abu Dhabi continues to demonstrate its long-term appeal among both domestic and international investors. The city’s strong fundamentals, expanding roster of global developers and growing stock of branded residences are deepening its position as a key regional hub for quality real estate investment. We are seeing sustained appetite for well-designed, high-quality homes that align with evolving lifestyle aspirations.”

Ali Ishaq, Head of Residential Agency – Abu Dhabi, at Savills Middle East, added;

“Supply constraints and steady population growth have supported healthy price appreciation across Abu Dhabi’s prime and emerging districts. The city’s strong economic footing, combined with increased transparency through initiatives such as the Madhmoun system, continues to underpin investor confidence. As new projects come to market, we expect this positive trajectory to carry forward into 2026.”

The report also highlights Abu Dhabi’s expanding lifestyle and education landscape, with upcoming additions such as Disneyland’s planned opening in 2030 and international schools including Harrow and Gordonstoun, further enhancing the emirate’s appeal for families relocating to the UAE.

Savills anticipates that sustained demand, limited handovers and a growing influx of overseas wealth will continue to shape Abu Dhabi’s residential market in the coming quarters, encouraging further product diversification and quality-led development.

To read the full report, visit https://abudhabi.savills.ae/research_articles/244131/382638-0

About Savills Middle East

Savills plc is a global real estate services provider listed on the London Stock Exchange. With a presence in the Middle East for over 40 years, Savills offers an extensive range of specialist advisory, management and transactional services across the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Bahrain, Egypt, and Saudi Arabia. Expertise includes property management, residential and commercial agency services, property and business assets valuation, and investment and development advisory. Originally founded in the UK in 1855, Savills has an international network of over 700 offices and associates employing over 40,000 people across the Americas, UK, Europe, Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East.