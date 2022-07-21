Following the pandemic and the amazingly rapid response from the scientific community, SOSI data now shows that around the world the overwhelming majority (97%) of people believe that science can solve some of the biggest societal challenges. In the UAE that figure is 99%. Meanwhile, pre-pandemic in 2019, 42% of SOSI respondents globally who said they did not find science boring were interested in it because it was going to solve world issues.

Beyond the pandemic, when residents in the UAE were asked what four healthcare advances, they thought science should prioritise, they said: Vaccines for future pandemics (54%) Cures for chronic disease (50%) Addressing mental health issues (48%) Addressing the root causes/social drivers of health issues (48%)



Laszlo Svinger, Vice-President and Managing Director MEA at 3M commented: “The pandemic put a spotlight on the state of healthcare and our latest State of Science Index shows a desire for urgent improvements to health equity. That means getting us all to a standardised level of health right across society.

“Our data shows that residents in the UAE believe that personalized medicine (43%) and use of artificial intelligence (AI), data analytics and digital health records to track and improve patient health outcomes (43% vs. 33% globally) should be among the top healthcare advancements should science prioritize. As we look towards the future, 99% of residents want science to help solve our biggest societal challenges.”

About the State of Science Index

The 3M State of Science Index is an annual study conducted for 3M by a global research firm. It surveys the general populations of 17 countries. Now in its fifth year, the survey tracks the public image of science revealing trend lines over time as to how much people trust, respect and value science and the role it plays in their lives. For more information about the 2022 State of Science Index results, please visit https://www.3mae.ae/wps/portal/en_AE/3M/state-of-science-index-survey-mea/

About 3M

At 3M (NYSE: MMM), we apply science in collaborative ways to improve lives daily as our employees connect with customers all around the world. Learn more about 3M's creative solutions to global challenges at www.3M.com or on Twitter @3M or @3MNews.

State of Science Survey Methodology

The 3M State of Science Index presents original, independent, and nationally representative (based on census demographics) research, conducted by global research firm through a combination of online and offline interviews. The 2022 survey was conducted Sept. 27– Dec. 17, 2021, in 17 countries among 1,000 general population adults (18+) in each of the following countries: Australia, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, China, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Poland, Singapore, South Korea, UAE, UK and the U.S.

The European results are based the respondents from: France; UK; Italy; Germany; and Poland.

At the 95% confidence level, the margin of error is +/- 0.8 percentage points at the global, 17-country level and +/- 3.1 percentage points for each individual country. To compare across all waves of SOSI, a 10-country tracking average was used which has a margin of error of +/- 1.0 percentage points. Countries within this average include Brazil, Canada, China, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Poland, Singapore, UK, and the U.S.