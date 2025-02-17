Safety, affordability and aesthetics key priorities for owners across the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Egypt

Vehicle accessibility of growing importance, driving the demand for more inclusivity in the automotive sector

Dubai, UAE: A recent study commissioned by General Motors Africa & Middle East reveals that 80% of car buyers in the region prioritize vehicle safety and accessibility when purchasing a vehicle, with half of the respondents wishing to see increased availability of accessibility features added to new vehicles. The research, conducted in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt in collaboration with SEDRA Foundation and YouGov, sheds light on shifting trends in vehicle ownership, consumer priorities, and expectations.

Accessibility and Safety: Top Priorities for Buyers

Safety tops the list with 89% of respondents citing it as the most important factor in their vehicle choice. Affordability (86%) and aesthetics (83%) follow closely behind. Notably, accessibility features such as power-adjustable seats, swivel seats, and blind-spot monitoring are gaining significant attention, especially among the elderly and people of determination.

The YouGov survey also reveals a strong interest in automotive safety education, with nearly half of respondents having already participated in safety training, and 61% being GenZ. A further 45% expressed interest in learning defensive driving techniques, hazard avoidance, and other safety measures.

An Ongoing Commitment to Accessibility and Inclusivity

Understanding the pain points of individuals with both visible and non-visible disabilities is essential. Listening sessions with people of determination are a key part of this effort, enabling GM to break down barriers and misconceptions surrounding disabilities. Actively building an inclusive culture for all, GM has partnered with the UAE-based SEDRA Foundation to facilitate car clinics with people of determination, conduct employee awareness workshops and offer exposure within the global GM Able community to bring out the voices of people with determination in the region and be heard. These sessions foster empathy and help build a more inclusive society by encouraging a deeper understanding and tolerance.

Recently, the two organizations hosted a car clinic in Abu Dhabi, UAE revealing key reflections on the state of mobility ,the need for better vehicle accessibility options followed by a hands-on learning session of the in-vehicle safety and accessibility technologies present in GM’s extensive portfolio including the Chevrolet Traverse, GMC Yukon, GMC Acadia, Cadillac Escalade, among others.

General Motors has long championed inclusivity in its vehicle designs. Jack Uppal, President and Managing Director at General Motors, emphasized, “As a global leader in the automotive industry, we are proud to lead the charge in making vehicles more accessible for everyone as we further transform the customer’s experience from research to purchase. Our collaboration with SEDRA Foundation is just one example of how we are working to build a more inclusive future, ensuring our vehicles are suited for all, including those with differential abilities, as well as the elderly and people of determination.”

Reem Al Fahim, CEO of SEDRA Foundation, remarked, “SEDRA Foundation is a committed accessibility partner providing comprehensive guidance to ensure inclusivity across all areas, be it in the built and digital environment is accessible or facilitating equitable spaces to enable research and development in this domain. At the co-hosted GM car clinic we heard the invaluable authentic insights from UAE based People of Determination, on what’s needed to make motoring accessible for all. We look forward continuing to co-create with GM towards enhancing accessibility in the automotive industry.”

Consumer Expectations for Manufacturers

Furthermore, the joint study also revealed that consumers believe car manufacturers should take the lead in enhancing both safety and accessibility. A significant 56% of respondents feel that manufacturers are responsible for developing new technologies that improve vehicle safety and accessibility. Additionally, 49% of participants believe dealerships are adequately trained to assist people of determination, though there is a clear demand for ongoing improvement in this area.

General Motors is actively addressing this need. In line with its commitment to inclusivity, GM provides specialized In-dealer Technologists that support awareness and education on various technologies within GM vehicles to improve the customer experience journey and to further enable the transition to smart mobility and connectivity. At the same time, OnStar by GM has pioneered in-vehicle safety technology globally for over 25 years. Today, it offers GM Middle East customers an innovative, connectivity and safety technology with the widest range of in-vehicle convenience, entertainment and security subscription-based services available to drivers.

Looking Ahead: GM’s Vision for the Future

“Driven by our vision to becoming the world’s most inclusive company, we are committed to ensuring that our vehicles are designed to meet the diverse needs of our customers across the region,” said Uppal. “Our customer-centric strategy empowers our decisions and we will continue to invest in safety and accessibility research, solutions and technologies leaving no one behind as we bring to the region a suite of connected vehicles that offer a more tailored and convenient customer experience with peace of mind.”.”

General Motors actively explores opportunities for people of determination through its GM Accessibility Center of Excellence. This initiative, driven by GM’s global employee resource group, GM Able, empowers teams to think inclusively and consider how to adapt engineering, design and technology within our products to cater to all customers.

Survey Methodology:

Survey conducted in both English and Arabic as per respondent's preference.

The survey carried out between 14th Nov – 21st Nov 2024

About General Motors Africa & Middle East Operations

General Motors (NYSE:GM) is driving the future of transportation, leveraging advanced technology to build safer, smarter, and lower emission cars, trucks, and SUVs. GM’s Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, and GMC brands offer a broad portfolio of innovative gasoline-powered vehicles and the industry’s widest range of EVs, as we move to an all-electric future.

The GM Africa & Middle East operations have been in the region for close to 100 years, now headquartered in Dubai, UAE with a manufacturing plant in Egypt. With a network of 17 distributors serving 29 countries, the organization has over 203 customer-facing rooftops to cater to countries in Africa, Levant, the GCC and other Middle Eastern countries. For more information, please visit www.gmarabia.com.

