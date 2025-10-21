49% reported a rise in online harassment and digital abuse against women leaders over the past three years

74% believe achieving gender equity in the C-suite would help their organizations meet their growth targets

Dubai: Female business leaders across the Middle East are turning global uncertainty into opportunity, with 78% expressing confidence in their companies’ growth prospects over the next three years. According to KPMG’s latest Middle East Female Leaders Outlook 2025 report, “A Call for Clarity,” women executives across the region remain optimistic about business and talent growth but are calling for clearer corporate strategies on emerging priorities such as artificial intelligence (AI), environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices, and workforce development.

Despite 65% of women business leaders in the Middle East reporting experiences of gender bias in the last three years, many continue to redefine leadership through empathy, resilience, and strategic collaboration. Across the region, government-led initiatives are accelerating progress. In the UAE, the Gender Balance Council has been instrumental in advancing women’s participation in leadership and STEM, with women now making up 70% of all university graduates and 56% of STEM graduates at public universities. In Saudi Arabia, female labor force participation has risen to 36.3% in the first quarter of 2025, exceeding the Vision 2030 target of 30% by 2030, and reflecting the Kingdom’s ongoing strides in inclusion and economic diversification. In Oman, continued reforms are expanding women’s representation in diplomacy and international organizations, reinforcing the country’s long-term commitment to gender equity.

These initiatives are paying off, with 64% of women business leaders in the Middle East anticipating their companies’ earnings to rise between 2.5% and 9.9% over the next three years. Many believe that balancing investments in both people and technology will be key to sustaining this momentum. Notably, 60% of regional respondents said their organizations are investing more in people than in technology, compared to the global average of 56% prioritizing technology, underscoring the region’s focus on human capital as a competitive advantage.

Kholoud Moussa, Partner, Head of Our Impact Plan at KPMG Middle East, said: “Women leaders in the Middle East are demonstrating that resilience and clarity move together. Their confidence in growth is clear, matched by a call for stronger alignment between vision and execution within organizations. Our findings show that meaningful progress will rely on how clearly companies set their priorities, from AI and ESG to how they invest in people and culture.”

As more women step into senior roles, KPMG’s study reveals growing concern over the risks linked to their public presence. Nearly half of respondents in the Middle East (49%) and 57% globally said online abuse has increased over the past three years. Among those affected, 54% reported harassment, unwanted personal messages, or abuse from fake profiles, while 39% experienced cyberbullying and defamation.

Beyond these social considerations, the report highlights an equally pressing need for clarity in corporate strategy, particularly in emerging areas such as artificial intelligence. While 44% of women business leaders in the Middle East said AI is a top investment priority, a similar share remained neutral, reflecting uncertainty around how the technology fits within their business strategy. Most respondents (62%) identified greater efficiency and productivity as the main benefits of AI.

Forty-five percent of women business leaders in the Middle East also said ESG principles have been fully embedded in their organizations, yet one in three remained uncertain about the extent of implementation. Nearly half also questioned whether their companies are on track to meet net-zero goals by 2030.

Looking ahead, most women leaders in the Middle East (74%) said achieving gender equity in the C-suite would help their organizations meet growth targets. However, only 36% agreed with mandated quotas, emphasizing instead the importance of leadership programs, mentorship networks, and organizational flexibility. These findings highlight the growing role of women as both drivers of business growth and advocates for inclusive corporate cultures that align purpose with performance.

