Dubai : Republic of Paraguay organised one of the biggest travel events at the Expo 2020, where delegates from major UAE travel businesses and global travellers gathered for a virtual tour of the hidden gem of South America during the Travel and Connecting thematic week.

The exuberant event graced by Ms Juani Quevedo, Director at Ministry of Tourism, Government of Paraguay, Alejandro Paniagua, Deputy Commissioner General, Paraguay Pavilion, Expo 2020, and Paraguay pavilion officials.

Through the presentation, `Just for you,’ Paraguay Pavilion officials mesmerised the audience with the picturesque beauty of Republic of Paraguay and highlighted how the country has tackled the COVID pandemic situation with prudence and effective proactive and preventive measures that it has achieved the `Safe Travel’ certificate from the World Travel and Trade Council (WTC). The presentation also highlighted Paraguay’s rich cultural, historical, urban, and natural experiences.

Through a virtual journey, audience was also introduced with rich cultural, historical, urban, and natural experiences. “We will use this opportunity to highlight the reasons why Paraguay is a desired tourist destination. We want to strengthen our ties with the UAE and other Expo 2020 participants through tourism,” said Alejandro Paniagua – Deputy Commissioner General, Paraguay Pavilion, Expo 2020.

Ranked the ‘world’s happiest place’ at the Expo, Paraguay’s focus at the Expo has been on connecting water, renewable energy, and mobility under the theme of ‘creating sustainable development opportunities. Its principal exports have been food, particularly soybeans and hydroelectricity. Now, it is looking to leverage its strategic position between Argentina and Brazil to deepen ties with the UAE and other countries in the Gulf through tourism.

The presentation also highlighted the sanitary requirements needed to enter Paraguay, while giving a detailed picture of the destination with a variety of attractions from water falls to nature trails, to bird sanctuaries, among others. Paraguay is also evolving into a sought-after MICE destination, officials said.

Juani Quevedo, Director at Ministry of Tourism said “We are really excited to be here at the Expo 2020 and to host this grand event for the travellers and travel businesses in the UAE. Paraguay is often left off the list when it comes to backpacking around South America. Paraguay is an uncharted territory, even on this well-trodden continent. For those in the know, though, it’s a place rich with unusual wildlife, natural wonders and colonial metropolises. Expo is an ideal opportunity for introduce Paraguay to the Middle East and wider region.”

The Travel & Connectivity Week was also an occasion for Paraguay to highlight its tourism and hospitality infrastructure, entertainment, and leisure options as well as gastronomic delights.

On the global business front, Paraguay is among the 10 best world producers and exporters of electricity, soybeans, beef, and organic sugar. Paraguay has also been declared safe for travel by the WTTC (World Travel and Trade Council) due to prudent actions taken by the Government at the early stages of the health crisis.

About Paraguay

Paraguay pavilion is located in the Mobility District of Expo 2020. It showcases the country’s scenic landscape and its resources and portraits an authentic Paraguayan experience through imposing artworks. Throughout the whole experience underlies the theme of the country Water linked Paraguay and it also offers a taste of its culture through the country’s ethnic music and dance forms.

Paraguay is the largest producer of renewable energy in the world: 100 % of the energy it produces is renewable. Paraguay is one of the largest food producers in the world as well. The country has the third largest river barge fleet on the planet which allows it to connect to the world through its rivers flowing into the Atlantic Ocean. Through water, Paraguay not only produces clean energy but also makes its production reach the world. The country was also ranked as the ‘world’s happiest place’.

