PHOTO
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates : Reem Finance PJSC, a leading company offering financial services across the UAE, announced launching ‘Amala’ program, a unique service to finance hiring domestic workers. The program helps make domestic worker recruitment through Tadbeer centers more attractive.
According to the company, this is the first personal finance service offered to the public, as Reem Finance has signed agreements with multiple strategic partners to launch the program, marking the beginning for more successful partnerships.
The program offers easy financing options to pay fees for hiring domestic workers or helpers such as housemaids, drivers and cooks. In addition, the program reflects Reem Finance’s efforts to enable customers to hire domestic workers without encountering financial difficulties.
Furthermore, the program features several benefits, including low-interest rate as low as 1% per month, easy installments, quick transfer of funds, simple documentation, and no need for salary transfer.
In this regard, Mr. Seraj Faidi, General Manager of Reem Finance, expressed happiness for launching ‘Amala’ program, adding the program will facilitate domestic worker recruitment procedures by offering several benefits tailored to the abilities of a large segment of citizens and residents.
He affirmed the importance of the company’s partnerships with Tadbeer centers, expecting to offer the program’s services in Tadbeer’s various offices and branches across the UAE.
Faidi noted that Reem Finance will launch more new and unique programs in the coming period, with an increased focus on personal financing.
-Ends-
© Press Release 2022
Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.
The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.
To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.