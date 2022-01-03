Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates : Reem Finance PJSC, a leading company offering financial services across the UAE, announced launching ‘Amala’ program, a unique service to finance hiring domestic workers. The program helps make domestic worker recruitment through Tadbeer centers more attractive.

According to the company, this is the first personal finance service offered to the public, as Reem Finance has signed agreements with multiple strategic partners to launch the program, marking the beginning for more successful partnerships.

The program offers easy financing options to pay fees for hiring domestic workers or helpers such as housemaids, drivers and cooks. In addition, the program reflects Reem Finance’s efforts to enable customers to hire domestic workers without encountering financial difficulties.

Furthermore, the program features several benefits, including low-interest rate as low as 1% per month, easy installments, quick transfer of funds, simple documentation, and no need for salary transfer.

In this regard, Mr. Seraj Faidi, General Manager of Reem Finance, expressed happiness for launching ‘Amala’ program, adding the program will facilitate domestic worker recruitment procedures by offering several benefits tailored to the abilities of a large segment of citizens and residents.

He affirmed the importance of the company’s partnerships with Tadbeer centers, expecting to offer the program’s services in Tadbeer’s various offices and branches across the UAE.

Faidi noted that Reem Finance will launch more new and unique programs in the coming period, with an increased focus on personal financing.

-Ends-

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2022