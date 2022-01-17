Ras AlKhaimah Public Services Department signed an LOI of safe disposal of hazardous with Ramky Enviro Engineers Limited in the presence of H.E.Eng Ahmed Mohammed Alhammadi ,Director General of Public services Department and H.E. Engineer Essa Abdullah Al Shamsi, Deputy of Director General of Public Services Department . The LOI was signed by Engineer/ Osama AlNatour, Executive Director of the Waste Management Agency. and Rahul DUA General Manager of Ramky Enviro Engineers Limited, and

H.E.Eng said: Ahmed Mohammed Al Hammadi, Director General of the Department of Public Services, said: "This cooperation supports the vision of His Highness H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah

, to make the emirate more sustainable and competitive in the long run and achieve the environmental objectives of the national agenda, increase reliance on clean energy and implement green development. The Department of Public Services, with the support of Sheikh Ahmed bin Saud al-Qasimi, chairman of the department, is keen to take care of the safe disposal of solid and hazardous waste away from the residents of the emirate and in a designated place. "Safe waste disposal is a challenge for competent authorities in different countries of the world, especially for hazardous wastes because of their components that may affect human health and the environment, which calls for plans and strategies to dispose of these wastes in sound and appropriate ways that achieve sustainability factors and maintain quality of life

Osama Al Natour, Executive Director of the Waste Management Agency , said: "In response to the directives of Shaikh Ahmed bin Saud al-Qasimi, chairman of Public Services department and with the follow-up from H.E. Eng.Ahmed Mohammed Al Hammadi, Director General of the Department, the Waste Management Agency is keen to strengthen the partnership between the public and private sectors. This handshake is the first step towards collaborating with world leaders such as RAMKY, a hazardous waste expert, which will be pursued by deploying a successful project to better serve the RAK community. The Agency aims to facilitate sustainable and world-class solutions to the emirate's waste challenges. Under the umbrella of the Department, to meet the needs of the industrial and residential sectors in Ras Al Khaimah (our first priority). The Agency has adopted a long-term approach to waste conversion and mapping of its treatment to the Emirate.

"We are very proud of this collaboration with The Waste Management Agency to build a global waste management facility, which will enhance sustainability as part of the RAK Government's Vision 2030," said Rahul DUA, General Manager of Ramky Enviro Engineers Limited. The facility also has a research and development center in the Northern Emirates, providing solutions for industrial facilities to recycle and treat hazardous and medical waste in a scientific way."

Commenting on the LOI, Masood Malik Joint Managing Director of Ramky said, "We are delighted to partner exclusively with the Waste Management Agency of the Ras Al Khaimah Public Services Department for industrial hazardous waste disposal and this enhances our presence in emerging economies. Over the past 15 years, we have been working from our global offices in Singapore and Dubai with local authorities and industries in the regions concerned to ensure sustainable development. This partnership strengthens our vision and commitment to a sustainable future for all."

It is worth mentioning: The sorting plant was established in 2002, renovated and equipped with the latest mechanisms and technologies and officially opened on November 27, 2019. The Waste Management Agency owns two landfills, the AlJazeera Al Hamra landfill where all kinds of waste are received, such as municipal solid waste, recyclable materials, industrial waste, hazardous concealers and al-Saadi landfill, where demolition and clean and separated construction waste is received.

About Waste Management Agency : The Waste Management Agency headed by Executive Director Engineer Osama Al Natour as an entity of the Public Services Department concerned with establishing infrastructure bases supporting the concept of sustainability and parallel to future development plans in Ras al Khaimah Emirate. . The Agency’s tasks are focused on collecting, recycling, processing and safe disposal of waste. The Agency aims to protect the environment by ensuring sustainable and innovative waste management in line with local and national environmental objectives, and works to achieve the highest quality of life for present and future generations in the Emirate by reducing waste per capita, diverting waste from landfills and providing education and awareness to all segments of society. For more information, please call 7 227 2555 (+971) 800-81118

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2022