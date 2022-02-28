Doha, Qatar: Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB), Qatar’s leading digital bank, continues its partnership with Visa, the world’s leader in digital payments, in the roll out of an exciting FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ promotion, offering customers the chance to live the celebration of a lifetime by winning packages for two to attend the matches and win exciting prizes, courtesy of Visa.

The celebration continues with QIB Visa Cards between 1st March and 31st May 2022, through the award winning QIB Mobile App, both QIB new and existing Visa cardholders can take part in this exclusive promotion by applying for the recently introduced Visa FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ limited edition Debit, Credit and Prepaid Cards, or by simply spending with their existing Visa Cards for a chance to win one of the 9 hospitality packages for two persons to attend the Opening, Quarter and Semi Final matches, courtesy of Visa.

In addition, there will be 171 prizes in the category of luxury jewellery and accessories to be won, sourced from one of FIFA’s appointed FIFA World Cup 2022™ Qatari licensees. Every month from March to May, 60 winners will be announced with a total number of 180 winners across the 3 months. Monthly draws will be held under the supervision and presence of Ministry of Commerce and Industry representative and QIB Officials.

Staying true to its digital strategy in offering a smooth and simplified banking experience and to elevate the banking experience of its customers, QIB has introduced the Visa FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ promotion through the QIB Mobile App, where customers can instantly avail the limited edition Visa cards and track the chances they have earned to be part of the monthly draw. New and existing Visa cardholders will be eligible to enter monthly draws and win exciting FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ prizes and match tickets, courtesy of Visa.

QIB’s award-winning Mobile App gives full control to customers to open new or additional accounts and get the Visa limited edition Debit Card, apply for Instant Visa FIFA World Cup™ Credit or Prepaid Card, or replace their existing cards with the limited edition ones instantly in a safe and convenient matter. To participate, customers must login to the QIB Mobile App and join the campaign by applying to one of the Visa Limited Edition Debit, Credit or Prepaid Cards or by paying with their Visa existing Cards.

To download the App, customers can visit the Apple Store, Google Play Store, or Huawei Gallery and search for QIB Mobile App. Customers can easily self-register using their debit card details. For more information, please visit www.qib.com.qa/en-mobileapp

