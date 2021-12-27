Dubai – The Qatar Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai organized a number of events and activities on the occasion of Qatar National Day, with the participation of His Excellency Mr. Sultan bin Rashid Al Khater, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry; Her Excellency Mrs. Reem Al Hashimy, UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation and Director General of Expo 2020 Dubai; and Mr. Nasser bin Mohammed Al Mohannadi, Commissioner-General and Chairman of the Preparation Committee for the State of Qatar’s participation in Expo 2020 Dubai, in addition to the participation of a number of Ministers and official delegations from participating countries, as well as the public and the media.

Delivering a speech on the occasion, His Excellency Mr. Sultan bin Rashid Al Khater, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, said: “The celebration of this dear national occasion represents an important opportunity to learn about the progress witnessed by the State of Qatar in light of the forward-looking and wise vision of His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar.”

His Excellency stressed that Qatar’s participation in Expo 2020 Dubai reflects its deep belief in the important role innovation plays in building the foundations for a better future for all mankind, noting that the Qatar Pavilion sheds light on national achievements that have contributed to increased creativity and innovation across all sectors.

His Excellency added that the Qatar Pavilion also reflects the State of Qatar’s leading position in the space of economic development, in light of its vision and success in facing and overcoming various global challenges. The pavilion’s slogan, “The Future is Now,” aligns with Expo 2020 Dubai’s overarching theme of ‘Connecting Minds, Creating the Future’ and encompasses its subthemes in the areas of sustainability and communication.

Qatar National Day celebrations at Expo 2020 Dubai included musical performances at the Jubilee Stage by Qatari artists. Honoring Qatar’s rich culture, the show included traditional Al-Fajry music presented by a cultural band. Qatar’s leading youth choir, Siwar, presented a line-up of international songs in different languages. The celebrations ended with a parade held at the Sustainability District, which saw attendance by Expo 2020 Dubai visitors from around the globe.

Through the State of Qatar’s participation in Expo 2020 Dubai, the Qatar Pavilion has organized a number of events and activities that highlight the country’s efforts towards achieving its National Vision 2030 and spotlight the pioneering projects that have been completed as the country prepares to host the FIFA World Cup 2022. The events and activities also serve to introduce investment opportunities provided by the state as it works towards implementing its plans to achieving economic diversification in accordance with the National Development Strategy 2018-2022.

