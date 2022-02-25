Abu Dhabi: Ambulatory Healthcare Services, an Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA), has announced an extension of its premarital screening and counseling service at the Mezyad Healthcare Center in Al Ain.

Carried out in cooperation with the Department of Health in Abu Dhabi, premarital screening and counseling searches for infectious diseases and common genetic disorders. The service helps to pave the way for a healthy and happy marriage, especially for couples looking to have children. It is also an opportunity for couples to meet with a physician who can address any health concerns before marriage.

A premarital medical examination is compulsory for couples looking to get married in the UAE. It includes screening for infectious diseases such as HIV, Hepatitis B and C, genetic diseases such as Beta–thalassemia and sickle cell anemia, as well as German Measles (Rubella) and blood grouping.

Dr. Fatima Al Darmaki, Director of Healthcare Centers in Al Ain, said: “Premarital screening and counseling is one of the most effective ways to reduce the rate of inherited diseases, which is why we are ensuring communities throughout Abu Dhabi and Al Ain are given easy access to the service. In 2021, a total of 10,163 premarital screenings were completed in Al Ain. We ensure prospective couples are ready to begin their married lives together with full awareness of each other’s health, taking into consideration hereditary conditions that may affect their children should they choose to have any. Through this service, couples also have the opportunity to discuss and address any health concerns they may have.”

In the case of abnormal results, a patient’s consent is taken, and an appointment arranged to explain the findings in order to guide the couple on next possible steps and answer any questions. If the results show a need for further medical care, staff at the healthcare center will facilitate this.

Premarital screening and counseling services are available at Healthcare Centers in Al Bateen, Al Maqtaa, Baniyas, and Madinat Khalifa in Abu Dhabi. In Al Ain, the service is provided at Al Yahar, Al Muwaiji, Oud Al Touba, Neima, Al Qua and Al Hayer Healthcare Centers. Premarital medical examinations are an essential part of SEHA’s strategy to provide patients throughout the emirate with easy access to the best healthcare and affiliated functions.

The extension of premarital screening and counseling services at the Mezyad Healthcare Center follows the addition of similar services at the Al Yahar Healthcare Center in Al Ain late last year.

To find out more about SEHA’s services, please book an appointment by calling 800 50.

About SEHA:

The Abu Dhabi Health Services Company PJSC–SEHA – is an independent, public joint stock company created to develop the curative activities of the public healthcare system in Abu Dhabi. The company owns and operates all the public hospitals and clinics of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

SEHA is part of ADQ, one of the region’s largest holding companies with a broad portfolio of major enterprises spanning key sectors of Abu Dhabi’s diversified economy.

SEHA is committed to continuous improvement of customer care to recognized international standards and providing the community with world-class healthcare. SEHA operates 14 hospitals with over 3,385 beds, 70 ambulatory care, family care and urgent care centers and 3 blood banks. Its facilities accommodate 117,162 inpatients annually and conduct 43,262 surgeries, as well as treating more than five million outpatients.

SEHA is one of the largest integrated healthcare providers in the Middle East with more than 14,000 doctors, nurses, ancillary care, and administrative personnel. Learn more at www.seha.ae

