- The digital car bidding platform recently upgraded by launching its mobile app to offer users a more interactive and seamless experience
Dubai, United Arab Emirates - One of UAE’s leading government-accredited auction houses, Pioneer Auctions, recently expanded its platform offerings for the car industry market by adding new and pre-approved in-demand and niche products, which are sought by general consumers and businesses alike.
Currently, users can purchase and sell a variety of items on Pioneer Auctions’ interactive website or mobile application under five key categories; Vehicles, Number Plates, Building & Construction, Marine and General Items. For General Items, users can expect to find items such as IT equipment, furniture, metal and machinery, for Building & Construction; cranes, generators, MEP material and heavy machinery are displayed for sale and purchase.
For Marine items, Pioneer Auctions lists yachts, motorboats, sailboats and row/paddle boats for users to choose from. Relatively, special plate number bidding has witnessed increased popularity for many car enthusiasts at Pioneer Auctions, which covers different categories, designs and emirates.
Pioneer Auctions’ car auctioning hall features a captivating 360-degree rotatable podium that allows bidders to get an all-rounded view and immersive experience for the selection of displayed cars. In addition, the company is considered to be the only auto auction house in the UAE and region to provide clients with weekly live bidding sessions – taking place every Tuesday—which are also live streamed online on via its website and mobile application.
Last month, Pioneer Auctions launched the mobile app version of its car auctioning platform, providing users with a more seamless online bidding and item listing experience. In addition to making its digital auction service accessible on a 24/7 basis for buyers and sellers, the mobile app has been developed to utilize the latest AucTech auctioneering technology.
Established in 2008, Pioneer Auctions was one of the first auction houses in the UAE to allow customers to bid in real-time, through its live-streaming services. The company’s vision is to become the go-to auction house in the MENA region by offering customers exceptional services and best deals in the market. Moreover, Pioneer Auctions upholds its mission to provide the highest standards of auctioneering services for users and bridging the gap between buyers and sellers by offering a quick, easy and reliable auction experience.
About Pioneer Auctions:
Since its inception in 2008, Pioneer Auctions has been a leader in the industry, living up to its name and introducing many firsts. It was among the first auction houses in the UAE to allow its customers to bid in real-time through its live-streaming services. This has evolved into a seamless ‘click of a button’ auction experience that is available 24/7 via its website and mobile application. Pioneers Auctions’ esteemed clientele includes leading public and private sector entities across various sectors in the UAE, in addition to end-users who want to get the best deals in the market. The company’s auction categories include: automobiles, building and construction, general items, car number plates and many more. Pioneer Auctions also conducts weekly live bidding sessions at their auction hall for their displayed cars.
