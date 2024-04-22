Dubai, UAE: Yazle, a global digital media company specializing in innovative and creative digital advertising announced the appointment of Dylan Temple-Heald as its new Regional Commercial Director. With over 18 years of extensive experience in digital marketing across various regions, Dylan brings a wealth of expertise in programmatic marketing, digital strategy, mobile and gaming advertising, brand marketing, integrated marketing, advertising technology, and data solutions to his new role.

Prior to joining Yazle, Dylan held key positions at renowned companies such as AOL London, RocketFuel London, Sizmek London & Middle East, and most recently, Publicis Groupe Middle East where he served as the Head of Programmatic for six years. His diverse background spanning Agency, Publisher, and AdTech sectors has equipped him with a deep understanding of the industry landscape and a proven track record of driving business growth.

"Yazle has the perfect blend of exclusivity to unique products that will add value to any brand's digital advertising strategy. I am excited about the opportunity to contribute to both the growth of Yazle and the success of our clients,” said Dylan Temple-Heald.

In his new role, Dylan aims to develop and implement regional sales strategies tailored to the specific needs of advertisers in the MENA region. By guiding and directing the sales team towards targeted approaches, he plans to enhance growth and drive increased investment from agency and client partners.

"Dylan's appointment marks an exciting milestone for Yazle. His wealth of experience and strategic vision will be instrumental in advancing our sales strategies and strengthening our position in the market. We are confident that his leadership will drive significant uplift for Yazle and our valued clients,” said Jamie Atherton, Managing Director at Yazle.

Dylan Temple-Heald's expertise in programmatic marketing and his commitment to delivering tailored solutions will undoubtedly elevate Yazle's capabilities and offerings, fostering long-term success and growth for the company and its partners.