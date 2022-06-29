Dentsu has announced the promotion of Wael Hamdan to Chief Financial Officer for Middle East and North Africa.

He takes on the role at a pivotal time, where the network has been undertaking a transformation program to simplify its business and optimize its brands in market as part of its long-term growth strategy.

With more than 14 years’ experience, Hamdan first joined dentsu in 2016 as Compliance Director and has assumed more responsibility throughout the years, being promoted to Head of Operations, MENA last year. He held previous roles in both Deloitte and Ernst & Young with a career spanning Saudi Arabia, Lebanon and the UAE.

Hamdan will be replacing Khaled Al Ahmed, who is leaving the business to pursue personal endeavours. He assumed his new role on 1 June and joins dentsu MENA’s Executive Team, with a dual reporting line into Tarek Daouk, CEO MENA and Gianluca Gualtieri, CFO SEMENAT.

Tarek Daouk, CEO of dentsu MENA commented: “Wael takes on his new role at an exciting time in the company’s evolution and I have no doubt that his extensive experience, collaborative leadership style and forward thinking business approach will serve us well as we continue creating growth opportunities for our company, clients and industry. His promotion bolsters the existing leadership team with someone who has grown through our organisation and I look forward to working with him to achieve our regional ambitions.”

Wael Hamdan, CFO Of dentsu MENA added: “I am thrilled to continue my career journey with dentsu MENA and take on this role. Our region has witnessed unprecedented development over the past decade and dentsu MENA is excellently placed with its unique operating model to continue its growth journey. I am excited to get started in helping to help shape the next phase of the business’ success.”

