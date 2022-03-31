Madrid: Vortex Energy, a leading renewables-focused investment vehicle in Europe, managed by the private equity arm of EFG Hermes, has appointed ‘Ana Peris Caminero’ as its Chief Operating Officer (COO) and member of the Investment Committee.

Caminero will be responsible for running the operational and asset management practice of Vortex Energy, overseeing and managing the day-to-day operations of Vortex’s portfolio companies, and utilizing her hands-on technical knowledge and expertise to accelerate, scale and unlock operational efficiencies. Caminero will assist the investment team in sourcing investments opportunities and evaluating related technical and operational aspects. Caminero will be reporting directly to Karim Moussa, CEO of Vortex Energy and Head of Private Equity and Asset Management at EFG Hermes.

Caminero joins the business with over 20 years of experience in the renewables, power and gas utility sectors. She has worked in multiple leadership roles across the public and private sectors in Europe. She was most recently at Spain’s Naturgy since 2009, where she held senior positions across business and strategy development as well as overlooked the company’s entry into the US through the acquisition of solar and storage development platforms. Caminero oversaw a business with an EBITDA of c. EUR 200 million and a team of over 200 employees. She was responsible for adding 1GW of new renewable installed capacity in Spain and the configuration of more than 5 GW pipeline. Prior to that, Caminero worked with Unión Fenosa and Eurelectric in the power generation business and greenfield project development.

As of the end of 2020, Vortex Energy had already aggregated, managed, optimized and divested an 822MW European portfolio consisting of wind and solar assets through various investments amounting to approximately EUR 1.3 billion, spanning the UK, Spain, France, Portugal and Belgium. In October 2021, Vortex announced entering into an agreement to invest EUR 625 million in Ignis Energy Holdings, one of the leading renewable energy companies in Spain, to fund its development activities for more than 20 GW pipeline globally. As Vortex Energy pursues its ambitious growth plans in solar and wind projects, similarly, it focuses on hiring exceptional talent. Caminero’s experience, will support the company’s strategic vision of seamlessly managing and growing its portfolio along with expanding its geographical footprint.

Karim Moussa said: “Demand for renewable capacities is expected to continue growing exponentially. The net-zero targets are not anymore the only catalyst. The recent crisis in Europe underlines how vital the asset class is to reduce dependence on fossil fuel geopolitically and utilize the abundant and decentralized sources of energy given to us by nature. We have an outstanding team at Vortex that has been solely focusing on renewables for over eight years now. Deep understanding and knowledge of the sector will enable us to unlock the upcoming new era of renewables.”

“Ana’s experience in scaling businesses across geographies perfectly complements our current growth plans as we look to expand our footprint in markets including Americas and Asia. Her long industry knowledge and experience in developing and operating large scale portfolios will not only help us with managing and enhancing operational efficiencies in our own assets, but will further strengthen our approach to identifying market opportunities and building close relationships with our stakeholders,” Moussa added.

Caminero added: “In a short amount of time, Vortex Energy has built a stellar reputation as a leading renewables-focused investment vehicle in Europe. I’m excited to join this dynamic team as we look to offer our capabilities across the globe through demonstrating our value-add for investors and developers alike.”

About Vortex Energy

Vortex Energy was established in 2014 as an investment platform, powered by the Private Equity arm of EFG Hermes, via Luxembourg-based Beaufort Investments, to pursue renewable energy investments globally. Beaufort Investments and its affiliates comprise of a team of 15 dedicated infrastructure and private equity specialists, with wide experience in global infrastructure and renewable energy that manage all Vortex Energy investments and initiatives.

In June 2020, the platform launched its new flagship fund Vortex Energy IV, focused on energy transition and achieved a first close on USD 200 million. As of the end of 2020, Vortex had already aggregated, managed, optimized and divested an 822MW European portfolio of wind and solar assets through various investments amounting to approximately EUR 1.3 billion, spanning the UK, Spain, France, Portugal and Belgium. In October 2021, Vortex announced entering into an agreement to invest EUR 625 million in Ignis Energy Holdings, one of the leading renewable energy companies in Spain, to fund its development activities for more than 20 GW pipeline globally. Currently, Vortex has an investment and operational asset management team based across London, Madrid and Abu Dhabi.

Learn more about us at www.vortexenergy.ae

About EFG Hermes Holding

With a current footprint spanning 13 countries across four continents, EFG Hermes Holding (EGX: HRHO.CA – LSE: EFGD) started in Egypt and has grown over 38 years of success to become a universal bank in Egypt with the leading investment bank franchise in Frontier Emerging Markets (FEM). Drawing on our proven track-record and a diverse team of talented employees, we provide a wide spectrum of financial services that include advisory, asset management, securities brokerage, research and private equity to the entire MENA region.

In 2015, EFG Hermes launched its Non-Bank Financial Institutions (NBFI) Platform, which overlooks activities in the non-banking finance field covering microfinance, leasing, factoring, Buy-Now Pay-Later (BNPL), mortgage and insurance. This falls in line with the Firm’s strategy to focus on two main pillars: product diversification and geographic expansion into non-MENA markets, which has seen the Firm establish a physical presence in Pakistan, Bangladesh, Vietnam, Kenya, Nigeria, the United Kingdom and the United States. In 2021, the firm acquired a controlling stake in aiBANK allowing the Firm to transform into a universal bank in Egypt.

Learn more about us at www.efghermes.com & stay connected with us:

