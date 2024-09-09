DUBAI, UAE - Volkswagen Middle East is pleased to announce the appointment of Virginie Ludmer as the new Marketing Director, as of August 5, 2024. Virginie brings with her nearly a decade of experience with Volkswagen Group Canada, where she held several key roles.

Virginie’s career with Volkswagen Canada began as a Brand Marketing Specialist, where she contributed to the growth and advancement of the Volkswagen brand through progressive marketing initiatives. Over time, she took on responsibility for directing all brand marketing activities, including spearheading product launches and orchestrating large-scale campaigns. Her extensive background in digital marketing, CRM communications, and brand strategy, combined with her international experience, positions her to lead the marketing department towards a new era of innovation and customer engagement at Volkswagen Middle East. Most recently, she held the position of Manager of Digital & CRM Communications, leading the development and implementation of personalized digital communication programs, aimed at delivering an industry-leading omnichannel experience.

On the new appointment, Matthias Ziegler, Managing Director of Volkswagen Middle East, said “With her vast experience in the automotive industry and proven track record of success in Volkswagen Canada, we are thrilled to have Virginie join our Middle East team. Her expertise specifically in Digital Experience and Customer Relationship Management (CRM) will be invaluable as we continue to grow our market presence in the region.

Virginie Ludmer, Marketing Director of Volkswagen Middle East, added, “I am delighted to join Volkswagen in the Middle East. I am deeply committed to expanding our Brand presence and driving growth in this key market. I am eager to advance our strategy, deepen customer engagement, and foster innovation. I look forward to collaborating closely with our dealer partners and engaging with our customers in meaningful ways.”

