Bringing 18 Years of Expertise Across Middle East, Africa, and Europe

Cairo, xxx September 2025 –TotalEnergies has announced the appointment of Mutaz Nazzal as Managing Director of TotalEnergies Marketing Egypt (TEME), a joint venture between TotalEnergies Marketing Afrique and Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) Distribution. This appointment follows Nazzal’s successful leadership of the company’s operations in Tunisia over recent years. He will now lead the next phase of growth plans in one of the Group’s most strategic markets in the Middle East and Africa.

Mutaz Nazzal brings over 18 years of experience in marketing and the energy sector. He joined TotalEnergies in 2007 and has held several leadership positions across the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. His key roles include Operations Manager in Jordan, Network Development Manager in Paris, Commercial Manager in Zambia and Jordan, and Vice President of Retail Development in Saudi Arabia. Since 2022, he has served as Managing Director of TotalEnergies Marketing Tunisia, where he contributed to strengthening the company’s market presence and advancing sustainable energy solutions.

Nazzal holds a degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Missouri in the United States, combining a solid academic background with extensive practical experience that enables him to lead and develop the company’s operations with efficiency and success.

“I am honored to take on the role of Managing Director at TotalEnergies Marketing Egypt, a key market with immense potential, building on my experience across diverse regions, I look forward to driving sustainable growth and innovation in Egypt. Together with our dedicated team and partners, we are committed to delivering energy solutions that support economic development and environmental responsibility,” said Nazzal.

This appointment aligns with TotalEnergies Egypt’s strategy to grow and strengthen its market presence. The Egyptian market is one of the most vital and strategic in the Middle East and Africa, offering significant growth opportunities aligned with Egypt’s Vision 2030.

It is worth noting that Eng. Karim Badawi, Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, met with Mr. Mutaz Nazzal, Representative of TotalEnergies Group in Egypt, on Tuesday, September 17, 2025, as he assumes his new position. The meeting took place within the framework of strengthening cooperation between the petroleum sector and international companies.

-END-

About TotalEnergies Marketing Egypt

TotalEnergies Marketing Egypt (TEME) is a 50/50 joint venture between TotalEnergies Marketing Afrique, a subsidiary of the multinational broad energy company TotalEnergies SE, and the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) for Distribution, a leading fuel distribution company in the Middle East. Combining the global expertise of two energy leaders, TEME drives innovation and growth in Egypt’s energy sector. Operating across the Retail, Aviation Fueling, Lubricants Sales, and General Trade businesses, TEME manages an extensive network of more than 240 service stations nationwide, including 11 fully branded ADNOC stations—the first of their kind in Egypt. With a workforce of over 1,500 employees, TEME is dedicated to operational excellence, sustainability, and delivering superior customer experience, while ensuring the safety of its industrial sites and the well-being of people. For more Information, visit totalenergies.eg/en.

About ADNOC Distribution

ADNOC Distribution is a leading mobility retailer in UAE. The Company has been providing energy for customers’ journeys since 1973. Since this time, the Company has continuously been at the forefront of providing the best in customer service. Today, ADNOC Distribution enables, enhances, and energizes every customer journey thanks to digitally enabled, innovative customer experiences and high-quality non-fuel retail products. The Company operates service stations in all seven emirates in its home country, plus Saudi Arabia and Egypt, and sells lubricants in 46 countries across the world via distributors. Now in its 51st year, ADNOC Distribution has 896 service stations, 551 in the UAE, 70 in Saudi Arabia (in addition, 30 stations have been contracted and under development), and 245 in Egypt. As a non-fuel retail leader in the UAE, it operates 373 ADNOC Oasis convenience stores, 35 vehicle inspection centers, and other leading services spanning car wash, lube change, and EV charging. The Company is also the leading marketer and distributor of fuels to commercial, industrial, and government customers throughout the UAE. All figures as of 31 December 2024. ADNOC Distribution aims to be the global mobility retailer of choice, enabler of sustainable mobility, and provider of exceptional customer experiences. To find out more, visit adnocdistribution.ae.

About TotalEnergies Marketing Afrique

TotalEnergies Marketing Afrique is a Business Unit of the global energy company TotalEnergies, focusing on the marketing and services sector in Africa. It operates in various areas including retail, aviation fueling, lubricants, and general trade. The company is involved in the wholesale of fuels and related products. TotalEnergies Marketing Afrique is a key player in the African energy market, with a large network of service stations and other operations across the continent.

TotalEnergies Marketing Egypt contacts: +20 (2) 25225620

TotalEnergies TotalEnergies

Cautionary Note

TotalEnergies Marketing Egypt uses TotalEnergies trademarks under license. The views expressed in this release or statement are made by TotalEnergies Marketing Egypt, and are not made on behalf of, nor do they reflect the views of any company of the TotalEnergies group.