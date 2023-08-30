Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The LEGO Group appointed Kristian Imhof as the new General Manager for the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region. Imhof brings a wealth of experience in corporate leadership, with a proven track record in both established and emerging markets.

Imhof takes over the role from Jeroen Bejier who established the LEGO Group’s presence in the Middle East and spearheaded operations in MEA over the past 4 years. Since joining The LEGO Group in 2012, Imhof has played a pivotal role in driving the company's growth. Starting in the Munich office in Germany, he has led innovative initiatives in Austria, Switzerland, and beyond.

In 2017, he moved to Johannesburg to become the General manager of South Africa and Sub Saharan region. Imhof's approach led to the transformation of the route-to-market strategy and established the first LEGO certified stores in Africa, along with a robust eCommerce platform. Imhof's visionary leadership expanded wholesale channels in Southern Africa and fostered distributor relationships in both West and East Africa. After an impressive track record, Imhof returned to Europe Central in 2021 and later assumed the role of Acting General Manager. Now, he takes on the exciting challenge of leading the dynamic MEA region.

"I believe in the transformative power of learning through play, and I am determined to make the LEGO brand and experience accessible to more children as well as adults throughout the MEA region. The collective efforts of the LEGO Group in nurturing creativity, critical thinking, and skill development among young minds in this region is evident. I am committed to continue building on the impressive foundation laid by the team here. " said Imhof.

The LEGO Group has been actively engaging consumers in the region, becoming an integral part of the play culture. Imhof plans to build upon this and expand the brand's footprint through various distribution and communication channels. His expertise in diverse markets will enable him to create tailored strategies that resonate with the unique cultures and preferences of the MEA region. Additionally, he envisions geographical expansion to ensure the LEGO experience reaches more corners of the region.

Imhof holds a Master's degree in Business Administration, specializing in Marketing & Logistics from the University of Applied Sciences in Dresden.

