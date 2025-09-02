Swissotel Al Murooj Dubai is proud to announce the appointment of four key leaders to its commercial and operational teams, reinforcing the hotel’s commitment to operational excellence, commercial growth, and delivering exceptional guest experiences.

Issa Janoura has been appointed as Director of Sales. With more than 12 years of experience in the hospitality industry, Issa brings deep expertise in revenue management, strategic sales planning, and stakeholder engagement. He has a proven track record in exceeding revenue targets, optimizing budgets, and implementing cost-effective strategies that enhance both profitability and guest satisfaction. His leadership will play a pivotal role in driving the hotel’s continued commercial success.

Ahmed Awad joins as Front Office Manager, adding strength to the operational leadership team. With extensive experience in guest engagement and team management, Ahmed is dedicated to delivering service excellence and elevating the guest journey at every touchpoint.

Further strengthening the commercial division, Amr Naggar has been appointed as Director of Revenue. With over 16 years of experience, Amr combines a strong IT background with a data-driven approach to revenue strategy. He is recognized for delivering commercial success and operational excellence through strategic forecasting and analytical decision-making.

In addition, Michaela has been named Spa & Recreations Manager. With more than a decade of experience in the wellness and beauty industry, she brings a proactive leadership style rooted in service excellence and team empowerment. Michaela is known for her precision in managing complex projects and her dedication to guest satisfaction, operational quality, and staff development. Her expertise will further enhance the hotel’s spa and recreational offerings.

Commenting on the appointments, Amro Nagah, General Manager of Swissotel Al Murooj Dubai, said:

“We are delighted to welcome Issa, Ahmed, Amr, and Michaela to our leadership team. Their wealth of experience, energy, and commitment to excellence will be instrumental in shaping the continued success of Swissotel Al Murooj Dubai. Together, we will uphold the highest standards of service, drive strategic growth, and deliver memorable guest experiences.”

These appointments mark a significant milestone in Swissotel Al Murooj Dubai’s ongoing journey to reinforce its position as a leading business and leisure destination in the heart of Downtown Dubai.