Sharjah: Mr. Hussain Al Mahmoudi, CEO of the Sharjah Research Technology and Innovation (SRTI) Park has been elected President of the International Association of Science Parks (IASP), West Asia North Africa (WANA) division.

The IASP functions as a ‘global network for science parks and areas of innovation’. Established in 1984, it has 350 members in 80 countries. It hosts over 40 world conferences and 180 regional events.

As the Regional Division President, Mr. Al Mahmoudi will act as the voice of members in this region; encourage members to be actively engaged, and help in organising some regional events and enriching the organization’s global community. During his two-year term, Mr. Al Mahmoudi will be on the IASP Board of Directors.

The announcement comes at a time when SRTI Park has been consolidating its standing as one of the most vibrant innovation hubs in the region, with over 4,500 startups engaged in innovative enterprises and disruptive technologies. Recently, SRTI Park was included in Future 100, a collaborative initiative between the UAE Ministry of Economy and the Government Development and the Future Office, in recognition of its contribution to enhancing the competitiveness of the UAE's future economy's sectors.

The appointment also represents an endorsement of the rising stature of the Emirate of Sharjah as a vibrant hub of innovation and emerging technologies, in line with the vision of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi. It also consolidates Sharjah’s growing importance as a regional centre for culture, education and scientific research – areas in which it has been making rapid strides as reflected in impressive economic growth figures.

Congratulating Hussain Al Mahmoudi on being elected President of the IASP, Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi, Chairperson of SRTI Park, said: “I am pleased that the International Association of Science Parks has elected Hussain Al Mahmoudi the Regional President. This announcement not only recognizes his role in taking the SRTI Park to new heights, but also represents a global recognition for the Emirate of Sharjah, which has been at the forefront of efforts to create ecosystems for startups and new-age entrepreneurs. I am confident this will give a wider exposure to Sharjah as the happening place for innovation in the region.”

Mr. Hussain Al Mahmoudi said: “It is a great honour to be elected the WANA President of the IASP. This appointment brings into spotlight the achievements of SRTI Park as a world-class ecosystem for innovation-driven startups. As President and member of the IASP Board, I will use my position to consolidate relationships between regional science parks and global parks which together house 130,000 companies. I will endeavor to promote business opportunities for them and help promote Research and Development in the region, with a focus on innovation and angel investing. I believe this is a great opportunity to promote networking between the member science parks of the IASP.”

This is the second global honour for Mr. Al Mahmoudi in recent months. In October, the World Business Angels Investment Forum (WBAF), an affiliated partner of the G20 Global Partnership for Financial Inclusion (GPFI), appointed him as the Honorary Chair of the UAE Country Office.

The IASP is engaged in promoting cooperation among science parks. Its role includes: coordinating an active network of managers of science/technology/research parks, innovation districts and other areas of innovation; enhancing new business opportunities for members and their companies; increasing the visibility of members and multiplying their global connections; representing parks and areas of innovation at international forums and institutions; and assisting the development of new parks and areas of innovation.

SRTI Park is one of the fastest growing technology parks in the Middle East, reinforcing its role as a key player in shaping the future of research and technology. SRTIP is driving an innovation ecosystem that promotes research & development and supports enterprise activity through the triple helix collaboration of industry, government & academia. SRTI Park provides an environment conducive to creativity and innovation by creating a sustainable park with world-class infrastructure and services, to enhance the Emirate’s status as a global destination for nurturing research and technology.