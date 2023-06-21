Dubai: Dubai-based marketing and communications agency SOCIATE Communications is proud to announce the launch of its latest initiative: hiring its first-ever Agency Project Manager, Nargis Meghji. This move comes as a response to the agency's growing number of clients and its commitment to improving its efficiency and effectiveness.

Nargis, who started as a junior copywriter with no prior agency or corporate experience, impressed the team with her talent, dedication, and strategic thinking. In her new role, Nargis has been working closely with SOCIATE's founder and CEO, Rosa Bullock, to oversee the agency's projects, streamline its processes, and ensure timely delivery and exceptional quality.

"I am thrilled to take on this new challenge and contribute to SOCIATE's growth and success," says Nargis. "As the agency’s first project manager, I will be able to use my skills and passion to drive efficiency, effectiveness, and innovation. At the moment, I’m supervising four departments: content creation, social media, design and PR. I hope to continue to grow and learn under Rosa’s guidance and mentorship."

Rosa Bullock, founder, and CEO of SOCIATE comments, "Nargis is a rising star in our team, and I am confident that she will excel in her new role. Her attention to detail, creativity, and positive attitude are exactly what we need to take SOCIATE to the next level. We are excited to have Nargis in her new capacity as she deserves this role and and i am confident that she will do a great job."

SOCIATE Communications is committed to investing in its people, processes, and technologies to deliver exceptional PR, marketing, and events solutions to its clients across the UAE and beyond.

About SOCIATE:

SOCIATE, founded in 2015, is a 360-degree communications agency headquartered in Dubai with a creative arm in London, UK. Each vertical of the business is unique - fuelled by a combination of enthusiasm and industry expertise. With its diverse services, SOCIATE caters to a host of local and international clients spanning various industries. 2021 also saw the launch of SOCIATE’s sister agency, SOCIALITE, an Influencer Relationship agency.



