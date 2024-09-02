GENEVA – SITA, the global leader in technology solutions for the air transport industry, has appointed Selim Bouri as its new President for the Middle East and Africa region. Selim is taking over the position from Hani El-Assaad who had an extraordinary 30-year career during which he made an invaluable contribution to shaping SITA and the way it operates.

Selim is a seasoned leader in aviation, secure communications, and technology. He has held several high-profile roles during an illustrious career in the global aerospace, telecommunications, and security sector, including heading up the Critical Comms and Security business at Airbus for the Middle East/Africa and APAC regions, and spearheading business development across multiple leading telecommunications companies. He holds Masters degrees in Aeronautics, Aerospace Science, and Technology from ISAE-SUPAERO, and Executive Leadership, Strategy, and Business Administration from IMD.

“This regional leadership change comes as SITA expands its reach and capabilities, opening an exciting new chapter in our company, to which the Middle East and Africa are absolutely integral. SITA’s Executive Team and I are excited to have Selim on board and look forward to his contributions in driving SITA’s future growth,” said David Lavorel, SITA CEO.

SITA is the industry leader in terms of market share of air transport-related passenger and baggage processing solutions and technologies. In the Middle East and Africa, SITA’s dedicated team of 491 experts support 115 airports and 103 airlines using SITA solutions.

Selim Bouri said: “I am thrilled to be joining SITA’s leadership team, bringing my knowledge of the Middle East and Africa region’s unique complexities to tackle new growth opportunities. The appetite for technological innovation is at an all-time high across the region. SITA’s cutting-edge solutions will be instrumental in keeping airports, airlines, and governments ahead of the curve as well as igniting a digital shift in those areas still rife for technological transformation.”

About SITA

SITA is the air transport industry's IT provider, delivering solutions for airlines, airports, aircraft and governments. Our technology powers more seamless, safe, secure and sustainable air travel.

With around 2,500 customers, SITA’s solutions drive operational efficiencies at more than 1,000 airports while delivering the promise of the connected aircraft to customers of over 18,000 aircraft globally. SITA also provides technology solutions that help more than 70 governments strike the balance of secure borders and seamless travel. Its communications network connects every corner of the globe, and SITA bridges 45% of the air transport community’s data exchange.

In 2023, the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) approved SITA’s near-term and long-term emission reduction targets. These science-based targets are pivotal in guiding the company’s climate actions to curtail greenhouse gas emissions effectively. SITA is also developing solutions to help the aviation industry meet its carbon reduction objectives, including reduced fuel burn and greater operational efficiencies.

In 2024, SITA acquired Materna IPS, leader in passenger handling, to create the world’s most powerful passenger portfolio for airports and digital travel. SITA then acquired ASISTIM, to offer a fully-fledged airline flight Operations Control Center managed service. The company also launched SmartSea to give the maritime industry access to the same advanced technology that is transforming air travel. The launch comes as part of SITA’s expansion into cruise and rail, as well Urban Air Mobility, such as Vertiports.

SITA is 100% owned by the industry and driven by its needs. It is one of the most internationally diverse companies, providing services in over 200 countries and territories.

Go to www.sita.aero for more information.